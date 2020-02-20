Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian cleaner in Dubai steals watches worth $2mn

Indian cleaner in Dubai steals watches worth $2mn
February 20
16:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A UAE-based Indian cleaner has gone on trial in Dubai after he allegedly stole as many as 86 expensive watches worth over 8.3 million dirhams ($2 million), a media report said on Thursday. The 26-year-old cleaner, who is currently detained, is accused of stealing the valuables from a watch and jewellery shop where he worked, the Khaleej Times said in the reported.

Two Pakistani men (cousins), aged 44 and 25, both fugitives, were also on trial in absentia for possession of the stolen watches. A complaint was filed by the shop’s owner on January 6.

“On December 25 last year, I was in one of my shops when an Indian salesman brought to my attention that a watch, worth 30,000 dirhams, was found in its box in the trash bin,” the owner said in the complaint.

According to the owner, they then checked the shop’s CCTV cameras which captured the cleaner taking the watch, putting it in a box and dropping it in the trash bin so he could smuggle it outside the shop later.

When the owner asked the defendant about the theft in the presence of the latter’s brother who was asked to come to Dubai from India, the cleaner confessed he had stolen two watches worth 250,000 and 270,000 dirhams.

He sold each of them to a Pakistani man for Dh10,000 and claimed he was not yet paid for the second one. During the public prosecution investigation, the defendant admitted to stealing the watches and then selling them to his two accomplices. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will trump visit to India Strengthen Indo-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur launches 'Holi Ghee' - https://t.co/z1eyqxQVw2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/0UdLqd71vV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:58 am

Number of Indians getting permanent residency in #Canada increases - https://t.co/Fk6F3SAKD3 Get your news feature… https://t.co/H8H5FCqd1Q
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:55 am

Indian cleaner in #Dubai steals watches worth $2mn - https://t.co/qrBlWfSUHB Get your news featured use… https://t.co/7BXMBjmlFj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:51 am

India congratulates Afghan President Ghani on his re-election - https://t.co/PTsvCvwOrE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/mSFigd9rLC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2020, 10:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.