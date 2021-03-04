India Post News Paper

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar Meets Indian Media

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar Meets Indian Media
March 04
12:58 2021
Ramesh Soparawla

CHICAGO: Indian Consul General in Chicago, Amit Kumar hosted a good interactive meet with Indian Media on Thursday, February 25 2021 at his office in Indian Consulate, Chicago Downtown.

It was attended by a cross-section of Indian media representatives. The main thrust was to enlighten the community at large, through the media of the current farmer’s agitation, Indo US Relationship, various services provided by the Indian Consulate, and a keen desire on the part of Consulate staff to redress any genuine grievances from the community.

CG Amit Kumar talked in detail about the state of affairs in India at present, especially in the context of current agitation by Farmers, and explained the government stand. He said that the government and the public at large wanted an amicable ending of theagitation. It has announced an 18-month extension in the implementation of the law inviting farmers and their representatives for a dialogue on the matter.

He said that efforts are also being made to make the government position clear with a  series of meeting with the community leaders and representatives here. The same efforts at dialogue will continue, he said.  The Consulate is also making efforts to enlighten the US press and lawmakers the best it can.

CG Kumar touched upon the Indo US relationship and felt that things work okay with the new administration. He talked about various services like passport, OCI, and visa provided by his staff and sought input as to how to do still better in this direction. He assured a continual dialogue with the community and media in the coming months too.

