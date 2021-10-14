Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visits Iowa
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar made a four-day visit to Iowa meeting from October 5 2021 and met top ranking government officials and business executives
On 5 October, he met Ms. Debi Durham, Executive Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).Â He held a talk with her onÂ Â ways to enhance bilateral trade between India and Iowa – Iowa has particular strengths in manufacturing, corn, bio fuels, wind energy and the insurance sector.Â Â He also met GregÂ Samorajski, CEO of the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS), and discussed potential investment opportunities in India including in infrastructure and real estate sectors with IPERS.
CG Kumar also met Rob Denson, President of Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) on 5 October. Â They discussed technical and skill development initiatives at DMACC with active industry engagement, best practices and possible avenues for cooperation with India in this important area.
CG Kumar met Ms. WendyÂ Wintersteen, President of the Iowa State University on 6 October. They discussed strengthening university linkages with India. The university has a very strong program on entrepreneurship, engineering and hosts the National Centre of Excellence in seed research – all potential areas for collaboration. Â CG Kumar also visited the Seed Research Centre and the newly built Innovation Centre at the University.
While in Des Moins, CG Kumar separately met President of World Food Prize Foundation Ms. Barbara Stinson.Â He also interacted with several members of the Indian community, hotel ownersâ€™ association and the student community. He briefed them about the functioning of the Consulate, priorities in India-US partnership, diaspora engagement, etc.
