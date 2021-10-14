India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.14 cr NEW DELHI: With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.14 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare...

Mutilated body of man found tied to police barricade near Singhu border SONIPAT: A body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers’ protest site near Singhu border in the early...

PM Modi greets nation on Vijaya Dashami NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami,”...

ZEE5 Original series BREAK POINT now streaming; receives rave reviews globally The bromance to break-up story of tennis legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi~ Co-directed and produced by AshwinyIyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, BREAK POINT is a7-part series which premiered on...

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visits Iowa India Post News Service CHICAGO: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar made a four-day visit to Iowa meeting from October 5 2021 and met top ranking government officials and business executives...

Chicago Booth School of Business hosts Future of Capitalism Talk Anjali Julka CHICAGO: The Chicago Booth School of Businessâ€™Â Future of CapitalismÂ series kickoffÂ event was held last Thursday,Â Sept 30 2021 at theÂ schoolâ€™s new London campus, The event brought together Chicago Booth Professor...

Lewis Introduces Resolution Declaring October Hindu Heritage Month in ILL Shefali Barot CHICAGO: State Representative Seth Lewis, R-Bartlett, has introduced a house resolution to declare October 2021 as Hindu Heritage Month in the State of Illinois. He hopes to get...

Latest attacks on Kashmirâ€™s reminiscent of 1990s terror wave India Post News Service MUMBAI: This week saw a spate of violence targeting Hindus and Sikhs in Srinagar, the summer capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, India. â€œThe recent attacks...

LA Fashion Week sees 2000+ visitors India Post News Service LA Fashion Week was organized by an organization run by Kishor and Smita Vasant, Yogi Patel and Parimal Shah in the US. In which àª«à«‡àª¶Ã¯àª¨ Designers...

ShowFest unveils â€œFuture of Bollywood live entertainment” SURENDRA ULLAL CHICAGO: Bollywood enthusiasts here now have a new reason to rejoice! ShowFest introduces an annual calendar of carefully curated live experiences and music festivals featuring some of the...

Grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for new Fremont Downtown Event Center and Plaza India Post News Service FREMONT, CALIF.: Join the City of Fremont for an outdoor community event to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the new Downtown Event Center...

Why women are primary targets of Xenophobic Hate Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Xenophobia, the â€œfear and hatred of strangers or foreigners, is an unfamiliar term for some. While xenophobia is similar to racism, racism is prejudiced...

Black Money What really is â€˜ BLACK MONEYâ€™? In India generally the term is used for un-accounted money or, the earnings not reported to the income tax authorities. It is believed Indiaâ€™s...

Travel like James Bond NEW DELHI: The world’s most famous secret agent is back. Celebrating its 25th edition, and after being postponed for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘No Time to...

PM Modi wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)...

T20 WC, Ind vs Pak: If you ask me, we’ll win: Babar Azam LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has exuded confidence ahead of the blockbuster clash against India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India will face Pakistan in their opening...

Sights in the Mediterranean Island-Nation Malta The Republic of Malta is a tiny island nation (320 km2) located in the heart of the Mediterranean. In fact, Indians would be excused for struggling to even find the...