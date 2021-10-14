India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visits Iowa

Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visits Iowa
October 14
16:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar made a four-day visit to Iowa meeting from October 5 2021 and met top ranking government officials and business executives

On 5 October, he met Ms. Debi Durham, Executive Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).Â  He held a talk with her onÂ Â  ways to enhance bilateral trade between India and Iowa – Iowa has particular strengths in manufacturing, corn, bio fuels, wind energy and the insurance sector.Â Â He also met GregÂ Samorajski, CEO of the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System (IPERS), and discussed potential investment opportunities in India including in infrastructure and real estate sectors with IPERS.

CG Kumar also met Rob Denson, President of Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) on 5 October. Â They discussed technical and skill development initiatives at DMACC with active industry engagement, best practices and possible avenues for cooperation with India in this important area.

CG Kumar met Ms. WendyÂ Wintersteen, President of the Iowa State University on 6 October. They discussed strengthening university linkages with India. The university has a very strong program on entrepreneurship, engineering and hosts the National Centre of Excellence in seed research – all potential areas for collaboration. Â CG Kumar also visited the Seed Research Centre and the newly built Innovation Centre at the University.

While in Des Moins, CG Kumar separately met President of World Food Prize Foundation Ms. Barbara Stinson.Â  He also interacted with several members of the Indian community, hotel ownersâ€™ association and the student community. He briefed them about the functioning of the Consulate, priorities in India-US partnership, diaspora engagement, etc.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginIowa meetingNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 15th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.