Indian Consul Generalâ€™s visit to Grand Rapids, MI

Ranjit Singh

CHICAGO: The Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visited Grand Rapids and Big Rapids in Michigan last week on 11 October 2021.

CG Kumar addressed participants on October 11 regarding India-US partnership with focus on political and economic relations at an event organized by the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan and co-hosted by Ferris State University.Â Â Â Executive Director Michael Van Denend opened the event.

The event was attended by members of World Affairs Council and their board, leadership of the Ferris State University including President of the University David Eisler, and several senior businessmen from Grand Rapids area.Â CG Kumar briefed them on the priorities in India-US relations, the development priorities and reforms pursued by Government of India and how the two countries are also addressing some of the global challenges facing us.Â This was followed by an interactive Q&A session.

CG Kumar also visited the Ferris State University in Big Rapids on 11 October.Â President Eisler introduced CG at the event where he addressed students at the University on India-US partnership. This was followed by an engaging conversation on both geo-political and development challenges faced by India and opportunities for India and the US to work together.Â He separately met the small group of Indian students studying there.

President Eisler also hosted a dinner for the Consul General where Deans of several departments, namely health professions, pharmacy, business school, engineering technology, etc, Vice Presidents for academic affairs as well as international education, and several board members of the University were present.

CG Kumar also met members of the Indian community in Grand Rapids on 10 October evening.Â He briefed them about the functioning of the Consulate, priorities in India-US partnership, diaspora engagement, etc.Â He had a separate meeting with Mayor of Kentwood Stephen Kepley.

Comments

comments