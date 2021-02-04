FIA Chicago celebrating Indian Republic Day Harish Rao CHICAGO: The Federation of Indian Associations Chicago established a decade ago has been in forefront of hosing many social and cultural activities and it could not be complete...

Consulate of India, San Francisco celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day virtually Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service For the first time, the Indian Republic Day celebrations, which used to be held with much fanfare with the presence of several community members...

Indian Americans celebrate Indian Republic Day in a quiet dignified way Surendra Ullal Thought somewhat mute in the light of the prevalent Coronavirus epidemic and restrictions following the bid to contain its spread, the Indian Republic day across the Mid -west...

Indian Consulate celebrates Indian Republic Day Ramesh Soparawala CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 72nd Republic Day of India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 with a lot of solemnities and underlying pride The official...

AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Op-ed Dr. Manu Vora Member, AICTE NEP 2020 Implementation Plan Strategy Committee The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was approved by the Indian Cabinet last July with a major overhaul since...

GOPIO – New York Chapter celebrate Republic Day India Post News Service NEW YORK: “My participation in the celebration of India’s Republic Day today is a testament to the value I place on the friendship United States has...

Kala Utsav 2021 – 3rd Session Held with glamor and success Harish Rao CHICAGO: Several Indian American cultural organization’s and individuals across the Midwest have been participating in the Kala Utsav 2021 being organized by Consulate General of India, Chicago on...

Bartlett Senior excels at State Speech Tournament CHICAGO: Gauri Yadav, Senior, Bartlett High School scored the FIRST place in Illinois High School Association – IHSA Top of the State Speech Tournament hosted by Jefferson High School at...

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Destroyed In California India Post News Service The 6-ft tall, 650-pound (294 kg) bronze statue of Gandhi in the Central Park of the City of Davis in Northern California was vandalized, broken and...

Gandhi Memorial observes Gandhiji’s Punyatithi – Shaheed Diwas in Chicagoland India Post News Service CHICAGO: Mahatma Gandhiji’s 73rd death anniversary was observed by singing Gandhiji’s favorite hymns, Release of a book, Swearing in of New Gandhi Memorial Board, Powerful Tributes...

Narendra Chanchal death mourned by Bhajan lovers in Chicagoland Vijay Arora CHICAGO: Hindi Club of Illinois (HCL) mourns the death of a Popular bhajans and devotional songs singer Narendra Chanchal who passed away on Friday, January 22 in New...

St Louis Balvihar celebrating Republic Day in Grand Manner Ashwin Patel & Raj Iyer ST LOUIS: Showcasing rich Indian cultural tradition during the celebrations of 72nd IndianRepublic Day by children of Balvihar in St Louis ages 5 to 18...

Aditi Sri nominated International Icon Award India Post News Service The Jury Committee of the Jharkhand International Film Festival, Jharkhand, India, has nominated Indian-American singer Aditi Sri for the “International Icon Award”. Significantly, Aditi Sri, who...

Dr. Santosh Kumar Inducted as a Board Director Of NIAASC NY India Post News Service CHICAGO: A Chicago based woman communityactivist working for SeniorsDr. Santosh Kumar was recently inducted as one of the Board of Directors for NIAASC during its 31st...

BAPS Charities partners with CA State Legislators to combat food insecurity on MLK Day of Service CHINO HILLS, Calif.: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. taught us, “Everyone can be great because everybody can serve.” BAPS Charities observed the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday through service,...

FIA | FOG condemns desecration of Gandhi statue FIA of Northern California aka FOG strongly condemned the destruction of Mahatma Gandhi Ji statue in Davis, California. “It is more hurtful to see the miscreants who had done this...

Gandhi statue decapitation in Davis needs to be investigated as hate crime India Post News Service Davis CA: Members of the Indian American Community at large are disturbed and appalled at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue by unknown attackers in Davis,...

President Biden’s bold immigration plan: What can immigrants expect? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The United States was built on a foundation of religious freedom and tolerance, a principle enshrined in the United States Constitution. Biden’s proposal, introduced...

Raja Krishnamoorthi appointed to Coronavirus Crisis Select Subcommittee Neela Pandya WASHINGTON DC: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08) was appointed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis established to provide...