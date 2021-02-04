Indian Consulate celebrates Indian Republic Day
Ramesh Soparawala
CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 72nd Republic Day of India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 with a lot of solemnities and underlying pride The official Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate premises. Due to COVID-19, the Indian-American community and friends of India joined the event virtually.
The event started with Consul General, Shri Amit Kumar unfurling the National Flag, which was followed by singing of the National Anthem of India. C G then read out the Address of the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. In his remarks, CG also said that the Indian Government looked forward to strengthening India-US relations with the new Administration, building on the gains of the previous years. He mentioned that the two countries enjoy wide-ranging cooperation encompassing every facet of human life. He acknowledged the exemplary role of the Indian American community during the COVID19 pandemic and in advancing India-US relations.
A cultural program was also organized, which included Sitar recital on ‘Vaiṣhṇavajana to tenekahiye’ by eminent Sitarist Paneesh Rao in Chicago; dance performances by Ms. Bidula Sinha and Mr. Colin Mascarenhas from the Utkalaa Centre for Odissi Dance, Chicago; patriotic songs by the children of Sadhana School of Indian Music, Chicago; and Rakesh Malhotra’s poem ‘Vandan’.
The program was live-streamed through Consulate’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter handle, and has been viewed by about2,000 people.