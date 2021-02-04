India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian Consulate celebrates Indian Republic Day

Indian Consulate celebrates Indian Republic Day
February 04
17:12 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ramesh Soparawala

CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago celebrated the 72nd Republic Day of India on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 with a lot of solemnities and underlying pride The official Flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Consulate premises.  Due to COVID-19, the Indian-American community and friends of India joined the event virtually.

The event started with Consul General, Shri Amit Kumar unfurling the National Flag, which was followed by singing of the National Anthem of India. C G then read out the Address of the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. In his remarks, CG also said that the Indian Government looked forward to strengthening India-US relations with the new Administration, building on the gains of the previous years. He mentioned that the two countries enjoy wide-ranging cooperation encompassing every facet of human life. He acknowledged the exemplary role of the Indian American community during the COVID19 pandemic and in advancing India-US relations.

A cultural program was also organized, which included Sitar recital on ‘Vaiṣhṇavajana to tenekahiye’ by eminent Sitarist Paneesh Rao in Chicago; dance performances by Ms. Bidula Sinha and Mr. Colin Mascarenhas from the Utkalaa Centre for Odissi Dance, Chicago; patriotic songs by the children of Sadhana School of Indian Music, Chicago; and Rakesh Malhotra’s poem ‘Vandan’.

The program was live-streamed through Consulate’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter handle, and has been viewed by about2,000 people.

 

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #FIA Chicago celebrating Indian Republic Day - https://t.co/6nDD0Nackk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FederationOfIndianAssociationsChicago #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:53 am

    Consulate of India, San ... - https://t.co/wKj9mDpWr3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #ConsulateOfIndia #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianRepublicDayCelebrations #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:50 am

    Indian Americans celebrate Indian ... - https://t.co/lIvAD1W28J Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianRepublicDay #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:46 am

    Indian Consulate celebrates ... - https://t.co/R8qs2qZqD9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianConsulateInChicago #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - February 4, 2021, 11:42 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.