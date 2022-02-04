Indian Consulate & community members observe Martyrs’ Day
Ranjit Singh
Chicago Martyrs’ Day was observed by the Consulate General of India in Chicago on January 30 2022.
On the occasion, Consul General Amit Kumar and Mrs. Surabhi Kumar paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Memorial located in Skokie, Illinois. Consul General underlined the abiding relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message in contemporary times.
Quite a Few members of the Consulate and the Indian community including some board members of Gandhi Memorial Foundation joined the occasion. The participants observed two minutes’ silence at 1100 hrs as a mark of respect to the Father of the Nation.
Gandhiji’s favorite bhajans (hymns) Vaishnav Janto and Raghupati Raghav Rajaram were led by Foundation Director, Bharti Desai. Everyone present joined in the singing of these bhajans. Dr. Sriram Sonty, Vice-President, Gandhi Memorial Foundation, Chicago, well known Gandhi scholar, narrated the last few minutes of Mahatma Gandhiji’s life on Friday, January 30, 1948, and shared his core teachings.
