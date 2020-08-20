Indian Consulate & Community organizations celebrate India Day
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago hosted a celebration of 74th Indian Independence day on Saturday August 15 at the Consulate Premise in Chicago with members of the Indian American community and other invited guests joining with lots of enthusiasm and passion.
The start was with CG Amit Kumar hoisting the Indian National flag, which was followed singing of Indian national anthem. CG then read out the address of Indian President to the delight of all present. The cultural program that followed was in a Virtual format and it included singing of patriotic songs by the children of Bal Gokulam, dance performance by students of Natya Dance Theatre and medley patriotic songs composed by Mandala Arts
The Indian Consulate had received a number of congratulatory messages from members of US House and other dignitaries The program was broadcast live on Consulate Facebook and it is estimated that over 1600 people joined the event which the Consulate had also organized live streaming of on its Facebook page.