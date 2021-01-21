India Post News Paper

Indian Consulate hosts Kala Utsav promoting Indian arts

Indian Consulate hosts Kala Utsav promoting Indian arts
January 21
15:43 2021
Surendra Ullal

CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago hosted the annual Kala Utsav event with the theme “Hope, Solidarity and Resilience” in three virtual sessions. The first session of the event was held on January 10 2021 and live-streamed through social media platforms of the Consulate. It has been viewed by more than 5000 appreciative viewers.

Consul General Amit Kumar in his welcome remarks mentioned the unprecedented challenges last year on account of the pandemic, recognized the efforts of Indian-American community in the US in coming together to not only help members of the community but also local communities during the pandemic, and referred to the renewed hope and optimism with the ongoing COVID19 vaccination.

He underlined that despite the pandemic challenges, there were also several inspiring stories of human ingenuity, resilience and solidarity.  These were the key themes that we celebrate in the New Year through Kala Utsav 2021.  He thanked the Indian American cultural organizations for their enthusiasm and active support to this event.

Each segment of Kala Utsav features a mix of classical and contemporary Indian dance, music, poetry and short theatrical performances. The inaugural session on 10 January 2021 witnessed several beautiful performances. These included Bharatanatyam Dance choreographed by Ms. Hema Rajagopalan from Natya Dance Theatre; short composition in Rag Bhimpalasi by Sitarist Mr. Paneesh Rao; Kathak Dance by Dilshad Khan Dance Academy choreographed by Ustad Dilshad Khan; Odissi Dance by Utkalaa Center for Odissi Dance choreographed by Guru Ipsita Mahapatra Satpati; fusion dance by Ms. Shweta Baid from Ekjut Theatre; Hindi poem recitation “Purusharth” by Mr. Rakesh Malhotra; play “EkThi Amrita” by directed by Ms. Alka Sharma from Mandi Theatre; and the Bollywood dance performance by students of Bolly Dance Fit choreographed by Ms. Deepthi Chiruvuri.

The program was anchored by Ms. Prachi Jaitly.  The second was held on January 17 while the third session is slated on January 31 2021.

