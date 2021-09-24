Indian Consulate in Chicago organizes Hindi Divas
Ranjit Singh
CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago organized Hindi Divas program on 18 September 2021 attended by some Hindi professors and students of universities in the US Midwest, representatives of organizations arranging Hindi Classes, Hindi Samanvay Samiti members, Hindi theater representatives, individuals active in promotion of Hindi and all members of the Consulate.
The program began with the screening of video messages of Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs, Smt. Smt. MeenakashiLekhi for Indian community abroad. Consul General Amit Kumar addressed the gathering, narrating the Consulate’s efforts for the promotion of the Hindi language in the US Midwest.
The representatives of Hindi Gurukul, Chicago; Hindi School of Wisconsin; Hindi US (St. Louis, Missouri Chapter); Bal Vihar, Chicago; and Hindi Club of Illinois shared their vision for promotion of Hindi in the coming five years. A short play “SvantahSukhay” directed by Ms. Alka Sharma, Mandi Theater, on the importance of use of Hindi language was presented.
In view of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Independence of India, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Consulate in collaboration with the Hindi Samanvay Samiti organized a Hindi elocution competition. The selected winners from each category presented their talks on one of the themes of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – Vishwa Guru Bharat, Ek Bharat – Shreshta Bharat, India’s Rich Cultural Heritage, Celebration of Unsung Heroes, and Atamnirbhar Bharat – selected by them. Several students from the US Midwest participated in the elementary, middle and high schools categories.
As a token of appreciation, Consul General Amit Kumar gave away certificates to winning students and a set of books to the representatives of Hindi schools.
