India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian Consulate in Chicago organizes Hindi Divas

Indian Consulate in Chicago organizes Hindi Divas
September 24
15:32 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
CG With SunderkandParivar

CG With SunderkandParivar

Ranjit Singh

CHICAGO: The Indian Consulate in Chicago organized Hindi Divas program on 18 September 2021 attended by some Hindi professors and students of universities in the US Midwest, representatives of organizations arranging Hindi Classes, Hindi Samanvay Samiti members, Hindi theater representatives, individuals active in promotion of Hindi and all members of the Consulate.

The program began with the screening of video messages of Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs, Smt. Smt. MeenakashiLekhi for Indian community abroad.  Consul General Amit Kumar addressed the gathering, narrating the Consulate’s efforts for the promotion of the Hindi language in the US Midwest.

The representatives of Hindi Gurukul, Chicago; Hindi School of Wisconsin; Hindi US (St. Louis, Missouri Chapter); Bal Vihar, Chicago; and Hindi Club of Illinois shared their vision for promotion of Hindi in the coming five years.  A short play “SvantahSukhay” directed by Ms. Alka Sharma, Mandi Theater, on the importance of use of Hindi language was presented.

CG with Prof. Syed Ekhteyar Ali, Prof. Mithilesh Mishra and students of UIUC and Michigan University

CG with Prof. Syed Ekhteyar Ali, Prof. Mithilesh Mishra and students of UIUC and Michigan University

In view of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of Independence of India, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Consulate in collaboration with the Hindi Samanvay Samiti organized a Hindi elocution competition. The selected winners from each category presented their talks on one of the themes of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav  – Vishwa Guru Bharat, Ek Bharat – Shreshta Bharat, India’s Rich Cultural Heritage, Celebration of Unsung Heroes, and Atamnirbhar Bharat – selected by them.  Several students from the US Midwest participated in the elementary, middle and high schools categories.

As a token of appreciation, Consul General Amit Kumar gave away certificates to winning students and a set of books to the representatives of Hindi schools.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusChicago LandCommunityDiasporaFIAHindi DivasHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian consulate in ChicagoIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIRanjit Singh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – September 24th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.