PM Modi’s I-Day message to China: Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of country’s 74th Independence Day on Saturday said the respect...

Indian Consulate in Dubai to livestream I-Day celebrations DUBAI: Independence Day celebrations at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai scheduled to take place on Saturday will be livestreamed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it was...

India to launch 10-year project to conserve Gangetic Dolphins NEW DELHI: A decade after the Gangetic Dolphins were declared national aquatic animals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day announced ‘Project Dolphin’...

EU reaches 1st deal to buy potential COVID-19 vaccine BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has reached its first agreement to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19 once it is proven to be safe and effective, the European Commission said. The...

3 Covid vax currently in testing phase in India: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said three vaccines are currently under testing phase in India and their mass production will begin as soon as the scientists give...

California becomes 1st US state with over 600k Covid-19 cases SAN FRANSISCO: California, the current epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, has became the country’s first state to have more than 600,000 confirmed cases, authorities said. A report released...

India to spend Rs 100L Cr on 7K infra projects NEW DELHI: Aimed at eliminating silos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will spend Rs 100 lakh crore on 7,000 National Infrastructure projects. For this, the Prime Minister...

Ankita shares bank statements after reports claim Sushant paid her EMI MUMBAI: Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was...

Befitting reply if anyone attacks India: Rajnath NEW DELHI: Asserting that India took actions only for self-defence and not to attack others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that any enemy country attacking India will be...

PM Modi gives call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat from Red Fort NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday gave a clarion call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, saying it is need of the hour and...

On I-Day eve, Prez issues veiled warning to ChinaÂ NE DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday issued a veiled warning to China on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day, while paying rich tributes to the Indian bravehearts...

3 Reasons Why a Medical Test Holds a Fundamental Importance for Your Term Insurance Plan When insurance providers advertise their services, it is usually contingent on a successful medical test. A long term savings plan benefits individuals that understand the necessity of the exam. Every...

US weekly jobless claims fall below 1 mln for 1st time in 5 months WASHINGTON: The number of initial jobless claims in the United States fell to 963,000 last week, the first time it has dipped below one million since mid-March, the country’s labor...

US forces bring more military gear into Syria DAMASCUS: The US forces have sent 40 truckloads of military gear into Syria from Iraq, state-media reported. The trucks, escorted on Thursday by US military vehicles when they entered from a...

China-Africa ties tense, despite Beijing’s economic focus on region NEW DELHI: Call it irony, but tension between Africa and China has been rising despite the latters increased investments in the continent and loan waivers. The dragons investment in the...

Lockdown suicides call for attention on film, TV world’s mental health MUMBAI: Preksha Mehta, Manmeet Grewal, Anupama Pathak and Sameer Sharma. These names share two things in common. All of them are actors by profession, and all of them unfortunately committed...

926 personnel selected for police medals on I-Day NEW DELHI: A total of 926 officials of various state police and paramilitary forces from across the country have been selected for prestigious Police Medals on Independence Day this year....

‘Social distancing reduced Covid-19 infection rates by 45% in Europe’ COPENHAGEN: A new study has revealed that social distancing during the six weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic has reduced infection rates by up to 45 per cent in Europe, according...

India now past 24L Covid cases, recovery above 71% NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 24-lakh mark on Friday with 64,553 new cases in 24 hours, while the toll climbed to 48,040 with 1,007 more fatalities, said the...