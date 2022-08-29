India Post News Paper

Indian cricket fraternity reacts to Men In Blue’s win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener

August 29
09:28 2022
NEW DELHI: Various Indian cricketers from past and present took to social media to express their happiness after India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup campaign opener on Sunday.

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed happiness at the win and lauded Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli for their contributions.

“It came down to fitness of the fast bowlers while put under pressure, though both teams’ pacers bowled well upfront. Crucial knock by Hardik to stay till the end & get us over the line & ably supported by @imjadeja & Virat. Congrats on a nail-biting win. #INDvsPAK,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated the players for their contributions and liked how close the match was.

“Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well. Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya,” he added.

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to express his joy at Team India’s win.

“Well done ! Good victory in a high pressure game !! Well bowled and well played @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja @BhuviOfficial #INDvsPAK,” tweeted Yuvraj.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to react to this extremely sweet win which comes after a loss in ICC T20 World Cup last year.

“Haar ke baad jo Jeet aae uska Mazaa humesha Dugna hota hai. India Indiaaaaaa,” tweeted Irfan.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami also congratulated the team on such a close victory.

“Tonight it was a great match and victory Well played boy’s , congratulations for the win well done @indiancricketteam #teamindia #mdshami11 #mdshami #india #ipl #pak #asiacup,” tweeted Shami.

In his tweet, Indian opener Mayank Agarwal said that the match was not for the “faint hearted”.

“Not one for the faint hearted. What a nerve wracking and fantastic game. Well played, Team India. #INDVPAK #AsiaCup2022,” tweeted Mayank.

Coming to the match, Pakistan were bundled out for 148 in 19.4 overs. Opener Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) were the only ones who could contribute something decent with the bat.

The pace and short-length deliveries of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) blew away Pakistani batters and wickets fell at a regular rate.

Chasing 149, India lost KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over. After this, Virat Kohli (35) anchored the innings and formed a 49-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma (12), who largely struggled at the other end. Twin strikes from Mohammed Nawaz, who took Sharma and Kohli’s wickets restricted India to 3/53.

Following this, a 36-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav helped moving the scoreboard, before Suryakumar fell to debutant Naseem Shah for 18. A 52-run stand between Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) followed, which took India close to a win and in-form Pandya finished the proceedings with a six with two balls to spare, giving India a five-wicket win.

Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) bowled really well for Pakistan, though not enough to give them a win.

Pandya was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his all-round performance. (ANI)

#sportsAisa Cup Schedule 2022Asia Cup BlockbusterBabar AzamHardik PandyaIND vs PAKIndia Pakistan RivalryMen In BlueMohammad RizwanRavindra JadejaUAE Asia Cup Qualifier 2022UAE CricketUnited Arab EmiratesVirat Kohli
