Indian delivery man in Dubai continues job despite COVID-19 threat

DUBAI: A deliveryman for the past 15 years in Dubai, an Indian national was grateful of supporting support his family, while continuing with his regular job despite threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said on Monday.

Masks and gloves are the 42-year-old Murali Shambantham’s weapons against COVID-19 as he hits the road with his bike to do food deliveries for Aappa Kadai Restaurant, the Khaleej Times said in the report.

“Someone needs to do this job,” said Shambantham, who has a family of four in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu.

“I know it can be contracted through cough droplets or by touching infected surfaces. Therefore, I make sure to wear gloves and mask to protect myself, apart from regularly sanitising hands even after I park my bike. I also maintain a certain physical distance and lean forward to handover the parcel.

“Food is an essential item. How can you deprive someone of food? If we don’t step up, how will people who do not have running kitchens in their homes eat?” he queried.

“We have to take adequate measures and cannot constantly keep feeling threatened. We need to be committed to our professions. It’s not merely about the bills that we have to pay, but we must ensure our customers are fed and keep it going for everyone.”

Murali said customers were more understanding these days and also fewer delays while delivering foods.

“With less traffic now, most deliveries are done within the ideal time. Earlier, customers were impatient even when we get delayed by a few minutes. Now, they are more empathetic and thankful,” the Khaleej Times quoted Shambantham as saying.

People are also careful while collecting food parcels, said Murali, who remains vigilant, ready with his Emirates ID, pointing to his unmissable food delivery box, in case he is stopped. Restaurant and dine-ins have been shut across the United arab emirates to ensure people don’t step out of their houses during the coronavirus-enforced closures. However, deliveries and takeaway of meals continue.

The UAE has so far reported 570 confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths.

