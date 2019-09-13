Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian diplomat briefs UN’s Bachelet on Kashmir

September 13
16:30 2019
GENEVA/NEW DELHI: After firmly putting forth India’s stance on Kashmir, negating Pakistan’s shrill allegations of human rights violations, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and briefed her on the steps taken by New Delhi to bring about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, who led India’s counter offensive to Pakistan at the top human rights body September 10, also conveyed to Bachelet about India’s concerns on the threats posed by cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan.

“Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh met with UNHCR High Commissioner @mbachelet in Geneva and briefed her on the steps taken towards gradual return to normalcy in J&K. Conveyed India’s concerns on the threat posed by cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Flanked by former Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, who was expelled by Islamabad after India revoked special status for Kashmir, Singh September 10 told the UNHRC that there was a need to call out those who are misusing the UN Human Rights Council for “malicious political agenda under the garb of human rights”.

Singh rejected Pakistan’s charges against India on the Kashmir issue at the 42nd session of the UNHRC. IANS

 

