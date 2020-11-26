India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian doctor cleared of molestation charges in Dubai

Indian doctor cleared of molestation charges in Dubai
November 26
15:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A 42-year-old Indian doctor has been cleared of the charge of molesting a woman after a Botox therapy session in Dubai.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard that the 31-year-old American victim had earlier said in court that in August this year, she visited the clinic in Bur Dubai when the doctor put his hands on her cheek, kissed her twice and hugged her, Gulfnews reported.

“After the defendant put the Botox on my face, I went to the consultation room based on his request to discuss plastic surgery. I was exhausted and was terrified of Botox and also because of a recent break-up with my friend. I was surprised when the defendant put both of his hands on my cheek and kissed me twice,” the victim said on record.

She claimed that the Indian defendant tried to kiss her on her lips, but she moved her head away and tried to leave the room. “He tried to calm me down and said I needed to rest, but he hugged and kissed me again,” she added. The woman managed to escape from the clinic and alerted Dubai Police. The prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman. However, the court found the doctor not guilty.

The prosecution has appealed against the verdict and the case has been referred to the Dubai Court of Appeal. A date for hearing the appeal will be set later.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will rest of the world support US Policy on Tibet?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM pitches for 'One Nation, One Election' as ... - https://t.co/X4Ap49POeV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElection2020 #BiharElections #ChiragPaswanEducation #CorruptionInBihar #ElectionCampaign #LJP #LJPVotes #NDA #NitishKumar
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 11:09 am

    India needs to address challenges in ... - https://t.co/rBZZuHv0PC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ArmeniaWar #AzerbaijanAtWar #BoycottPakistan #BoycottTurkey #ChallengesInEducation #IndianEducation #NationalEducationPolicy #NEP #NEP2020 #PerspectiveIndiaPost
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 10:43 am

    Indian doctor cleared of ... - https://t.co/v9g0N8RrC1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianDoctorClearedOfMolestationChargesInDubai #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 10:00 am

    International #Flights to remain suspended ... - https://t.co/0XsFPT1Lai Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #CoronaAirTravelGuidelines #FlightsCorona #IndiaTravel #IndiGo #InternationalTravel #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - November 26, 2020, 9:58 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.