Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian doctor killed in Dubai car accident

Indian doctor killed in Dubai car accident
November 28
16:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: An Indian doctor was killed when his car overturned and caught fire here, according to a media report.

The incident took place on Tuesday near Dubai Trade Centre Roundabout. However, it was only on Wednesday that the family and colleagues of 60-year-old John Marshall Skinner got to know that he was the victim of the car accident, the Gulf News reported.

Skinner, who hailed from Kerala, was working in Dubai for over 20 years.

The physician, who worked with the Al Musalla Medical Centre (now Prima Care Clinic-AVIVO Group), was driving to his clinic when the accident took place, the report said.

The doctor lost control over the car, which overturned and caught fire. He was trapped inside and could not be rescued as the fire engulfed the car and gutted it completely, the report said quoting the Dubai Police. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

At 17.5 million, #Indian diaspora largest in the world: UN report - https://t.co/RethSgWb6h Get your news featured… https://t.co/sW9RXorr5C
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 28, 2019, 11:22 am

#BJP acts against Thakur, seeks to defuse political row - https://t.co/eapDOSd4DF Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Rp7Qos5zLm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 28, 2019, 11:20 am

Indian doctor killed in #Dubai car accident - https://t.co/G7fQ7mH9A4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/fQt0kU7IUy
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 28, 2019, 11:18 am

#Sikh pilot asked to remove #Turban during ... - https://t.co/Kgj7NUTD3a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/tFta7NEN2O
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 28, 2019, 11:15 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.