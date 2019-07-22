Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian dupes unemployed Nepalese youths of millions; arrested

July 22
16:20 2019
KATHMANDU: An Indian has been arrested in Nepal for duping several gullible Nepalese youths of millions of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in Malta. Rahul Pandey, 23, who hails from Gautam Buddhanagar, made Rs 6.57 million from different people as visa processing fee and security deposit, said the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.

He was arrested on charges of cheating different people on the pretext of sending them to Malta for attractive jobs. Pandey had also provided them with fake visa stamps to visit Malta with the assurance of providing them jobs. PTI

