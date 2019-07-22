Indian dupes unemployed Nepalese youths of millions; arrested KATHMANDU: An Indian has been arrested in Nepal for duping several gullible Nepalese youths of millions of rupees on the pretext of providing them jobs in Malta. Rahul Pandey, 23, who...

Star value a brutal truth we need to accept: Taapsee on ‘Mission Mangal’ poster controversy NEW DELHI: Taapsee Pannu has a message for the critics of the first poster of “Mission Mangal” which courted controversy for giving Akshay Kumar a bigger display than his women...

New-age couples have become experimental, bold with fashion choices: Amit Aggarwal NEW DELHI: Ace fashion designer Amit Aggarwal believes the concept of traditional Indian wedding has evolved with time and new-age couples are open to experimentation when it comes to choosing...

Kiara celebrates ‘Kabir Singh’ success MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is on cloud nine following the golden box office run of “Kabir Singh” and the actor has credited her director Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-star Shahid Kapoor for...

India’s second moon mission launched successfully India Post New Service CHENNAI: India’s second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan 2, with the aim of making a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface, was...

Sindhu looks to complete unfinished business in Japan TOKYO: Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu will have to quickly pick up the pieces after her deflating loss in the Indonesia Open final and prepare for the next battle...

India will achieve 8% plus growth from FY 2020-2021 onwards: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman NEW YORK: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has voiced confidence that India will achieve economic growth of 8 per cent plus from fiscal year 2020-2021 onwards as structural...

Your Weekly Future: 23rd to 31st July Aries (21 March – 20 April) The beginning of the week is not at all auspicious for your health, happiness, working efficiency, confidence and patience. This is not auspicious Muhurat...

Guru is one who is out of the mess Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Life is a dichotomy. Life is not simple, it is so complicated. Opposites make life, such as pleasure and pain, happiness and suffering, greed and generosity,...