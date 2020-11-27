Indian economy contracts 7.5 pc in Q21 NEW DELHI: The Indian economy contracted by 7.5 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal amid the COVID-19 crisis, official data showed on Friday. The gross domestic product (GDP)...

Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water canons, clashing with policeÂ NEW DELHI: After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border after the Delhi Police granted...

Australia outscore India, take 1-0 lead in ODI series SYDNEY: Australia defeated India by 66 runs in the first One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Though there...

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla inaugurates Buddhist monastery in Nepal KATHMANDU: During the second day of his two-day visit to Kathmandu, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday inaugurated the renovated Tashop (Tare) Gompa Monastery in Nepal, informed the Indian...

India, France launch bilateral fast track mechanism in investments PARIS: India and France on Friday launched a bilateral fast track mechanism in investments. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and French Minister Delegate for Foreign...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over farmers’ issues, asks PM to implement ‘one nation, one behaviour’ NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday lashed out at the Central government over the farmers’ protest and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement “one nation,...

PM Modi to embark on 3-city visit on Saturday to personally review vaccine development NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will embark on a three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on...

Record-high 90,000 Americans hospitalised with Covid-19 WASHINGTON: Nearly 90,000 Americans infected with the novel coronavirus are currently hospitalised across the US, reaching an new all-time high for the 16th consecutive day, according to The Covid Tracking...

Over 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in India return via Attari-Wagah border NEW DELHI: More than 200 Pakistan nationals stranded in India due to COVID-19 restrictions were repatriated on Thursday, Pakistan High Commission in India said. “As part of the High Commission’s...

Indian Americans in New York hold protest outside Pak Consulate, Times Square on 2008 Mumbai attacks anniversary NEW YORK: To commemorate the sacrifice of the security personnel and people who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack, a group of Indian Americans held protests outside...

MX Player drops the episodes of its newest drama ‘Beehad ka Baghi’ MUMBAI: Revenge is an emotion that can lead you to take many a drastic steps and bringing viewers once such rebellious story from the Indian hinterlands is MX Exclusive Beehad...

Government has given Army free hand to counter PLA across LAC: Rajnath Singh NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the government has given a free hand to the armed forces to counter any changes on the Line of Actual...

Donald Trump Says He Will Leave White House If Electoral College Declares Biden’s Victory US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College declares President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the election. However, he...

‘Delhi chalo’: Police use tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Singhu border NEW DELHI: Amid the farmer’s ‘Delhi chalo’ protest march, Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Friday. Farmers were heading to...

Amid Chinese aggression in Indo-Pacific, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka revive maritime talks after 6 years NEW DELHI: At a time when China has ramped up aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will be in Colombo on Friday for trilateral discussions...

India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 93-lakh mark NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 93-lakh mark on Friday after 43,082 new infections were reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare....

Virat Kohli’s Paternity Leave: Right or Wrong? After the IPL extravaganza, cricket fans are gearing up to watch India face Australia. In the almost 2 month-long tour, India will be playing 3 ODI’s, 3 T20’s and then...

PM pitches for ‘One Nation, One Election’ as need of India NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday again emphasised the need to introduce the “One Nation, One Election” formula to save time and money of the country. Reiterating his idea...

India needs to address challenges in education as a national imperative Amit Dasgupta The raging pandemic has had a devastating impact on the education sector in India. It is, however, early stages for a credible evidence-based study to report on the...