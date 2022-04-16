India Post News Paper

Indian embassy in Pakistan condoles demise of philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi

April 16
12:51 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Indian embassy in Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Bano Edhi in Karachi.

“High Commission of India expresses its heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Bilquis Edhi. Hers and Edhi foundation’s humanitarian assistance is well appreciated across borders. RIP,” tweeted the Indian embassy.

Notably, Bilquis Edhi, founder of Edhi Foundation, a social welfare organization in Pakistan, adopted the specially-abled Indian girl Geeta, who was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station when she was just seven or eight years old. Geeta was later brought to India from Pakistan back in 2015.

Bilquis, whose death was confirmed by her son Faisal Edhi, passed away at a Karachi hospital at the age of 74 on Friday, reported the Dawn newspaper.

According to a spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis was suffering from “multiple ailments”. “She had heart problems in addition to lung issues,” the media outlet quoted him as saying.

The wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Bilquis was rushed to a private hospital in Karachi earlier this week after her blood pressure suddenly dropped.

A professional nurse, Bilquis was called the Mother of Pakistan. Her charity saved thousands of unwanted babies by placing jhoolas (cradles) at Edhi Homes and centres across the country.

She was felicitated with various national and foreign awards including the Mother Teresa Memorial International Award for Social Justice (2015), and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, which she received along with her husband in 1986, according to the media outlet.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi, and former premier Imran Khan, among others, expressed grief on the demise of Bilquis Bano Edhi. (ANI)

