Indian envoy attends Shivratri pooja at Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Sri Lanka

The first Gandhi King legacy round table summit Suresh Bodiwala and Dave Vasudevan CHICAGO: The first of its type, Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit was organized by the U.S. Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force (MEATF) in cooperation with...

Miami sportswear firm Asked to withdraw Ganesh leggings Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Hugely piqued Indian Americans have strongly pitched Miami (Florida) headquartered firm Martha Acuna Sports Wear for immediate withdrawal of Ganesh Lavanda Leggings, carrying images of Hindu deity...

Harare Temples reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns India Post News Service HARARE: Two Hindu temples in Harare (Zimbabwe), run by The Hindoo Society Harare (HSH), which had been closed for months due to COVID-19, are opening again...

IACA celebrates President’s Day by “Honoring our Heroes” Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Indian American Cultural Association (IACA) celebrated President’s Day on Saturday, February 27 2021 at the Mall of India in Naperville, a Chicago suburb To commemorate President’s Day,...

Jesse White cautions investors Babbu Tangewala CHICAGO: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White pitched that investors be wary of Internet and social media schemes promoting precious metals, cryptocurrencies, promissory notes and foreign exchange markets....

Ankh Jad di – Music video by Pratibha Jairath for memories of young love Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Can you take a sweet Punjabi song and amp it up to be a pulsating club number? Apparently, you can and the proof is in the fabulous...

College enrollment drops; Student debt grows: Will debt cancellation help? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service First-time college enrollment has fallen during the pandemic, highlighting the impact of the economic downturn as well as the crushing weight of $1.7 trillion...

Successful handling of Covid crisis by India C G Singh There has been a global puzzlement at how India has managed to dramatically lower the spread of Covid-19 cases and fatality rates over the last few months,...

LA County update on the COVID Vaccine, officials warn against spring travel Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service LA County’s COVID Joint Information Center continues a groundbreaking initiative to inform ethnic news media on the county’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic...

World’s biggest campaign for Ram Mandir unified Bharat India Post News Service MUMBAI: The world’s biggest campaign since January 15, 2021 for construction of the grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya completed on February 27, 2021,...

Here’s how Maha Shivratri is being celebrated in India amid COVID-19 pandemic NEW DELHI: Maha Shivratri, also known as the ‘Great night of Lord Shiva,’ is a Hindu festival observed by devotees from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with much fervour. It is celebrated...

Billboards thanking PM Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines come up in Canada NEW DELHI: Billboards have come up in the Greater Toronto area thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing COVID-19 vaccines to Canada. The billboard read, “Thank You India and PM Narendra...

Global lawmakers call out China for abuses against minority women in Xinjiang WASHINGTON: A group of global lawmakers have called on governments to hold China to account for abuses against minority women in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), amid reports of...

Indian envoy attends Shivratri pooja at Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Sri Lanka COLOMBO: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay visited the Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Northern Province and attended Shivratri pooja on Thursday. According to the High Commission of India in...

Build up to T20 WC starts as India lock horns against No.1 ranked England AHMEDABAD: The build-up to this year’s T20 World Cup has begun and India would look to fine-tune their skills and decipher their best playing XI when they take on top-ranked T20...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to announce 93rd Oscar nominations WASHINGTON: It will be a couple’s affair when the nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards are announced! Global star Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Nick Jonas will announce the Oscar...

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita on Thursday through video conferencing, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed. He will also address...

Devotees take holy dip in Haridwar on Maha Shivratri HARIDWAR: Thousands of devotees took holy dip at Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday morning. “Up to 22 lakh devotees have performed...

Unruly Indian passenger forces Air France plane to land SOFIA: An Air France plane en route from Paris to New Delhi made a forced landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday evening due to an unruly Indian passenger, according to...