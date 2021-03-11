India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian envoy attends Shivratri pooja at Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Sri Lanka

Indian envoy attends Shivratri pooja at Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Sri Lanka
March 11
10:53 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

COLOMBO: Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay visited the Thiruketeeswaram Temple in Northern Province and attended Shivratri pooja on Thursday.

According to the High Commission of India in Colombo, the Government of India had carried out a restoration project at the temple.
“High Commissioner commenced his visit to Northern Province by seeking divine blessings at the sacred Thiruketeeswaram Temple. He attended Shivratri Pooja and prayed for the well-being of the people of Sri Lanka and India. Government of India had carried out a restoration project at the Temple at Sri Lankan Rupee (SLR) 326 million,” tweeted the High Commission.

India has been increasingly undertaking projects across Asia to restore places of cultural importance as an important tool of Soft Power in diplomatic relations.

Under the restoration initiative, India is developing the cultural sites of Ta Prohm Temple, Angkor, Cambodia; Cham Monuments, Vietnam; Thiruketeeswaram Temple, Mannar, Sri Lanka; Wat Phou Temple Complex, Laos; and Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal.

Funds are released through India’s external affairs ministry as part of its diplomatic outreach to these nations. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Indo-US relations improve under Biden?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN

BANG-Blue-Mountain

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

The first Gandhi King legacy round ... - https://t.co/TnulUkZ850 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #FirstGandhiKing #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:10 am

Miami sportswear firm Asked to ... - https://t.co/eo7MC0lW1f Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #GaneshLeggings #GaneshLeggingsSportWear #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:05 am

Harare Temples reopening after COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/4wIIiosZEY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HarareTemples #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 10:02 am

#IACA celebrates President's Day by ... - https://t.co/KTw4jn9vFi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HonoringOurHeroes #IACACelebratesPresidentsDay #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- March 11, 2021, 9:59 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.