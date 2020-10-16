India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Minister, discusses commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War

Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Minister, discusses commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War
October 16
10:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DHAKA: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday called on Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and discussed matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of the Liberation War.

“HC Vikram Doraiswami called on Minister for Liberation War Affairs, AKM Mozammel Haque MP on October 15. They discussed matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War,” Indian Embassy in Bangladesh said in a tweet.
Doraiswami also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali to discuss bilateral cooperation in civil aviation

“HC Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on MoS for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali, MP today, to discuss bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, including proposed India Bangladesh AirBubble agreement for easing 2-way travel,” the embassy said.

Last month, both countries agreed to initiate “air travel bubble” flights to meet urgent requirements of certain categories of travellers on both sides during the pandemic. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Overwhelming Indian-American ... - https://t.co/9UZe6hzv9h Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #COVID19USAIndianCommunityMembers #Democrats #Diaspora #DonaldTrump #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:26 am

    'Corruption criminal, immoral, ... - https://t.co/dDXcAKg22M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #CarBombing #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #UN #UnitedNationsSecretaryGeneral
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:22 am

    Things to Ponder ... - https://t.co/zQWJzm504j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CompareTermInsurances #FDRates #FinancialLoan #IndianEconomy #InsuranceClaim #Loan #LoanCalculator #LoanRates2020 #LonInsurances #Paisawiki #PaisawikiReviewss #PandemicLoanOffers
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:15 am

    Twitter changes hacked material ... - https://t.co/6L0fEDUYXm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - October 16, 2020, 10:06 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.