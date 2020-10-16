Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Minister, discusses commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War

Overwhelming Indian-American support for Biden, Harris generates enthusiasm NEW YORK: A new poll has revealed that Indian-Americans overwhelmingly support the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the November 3 election with “great enthusiasm”, generated by having Kamala Harris...

‘Corruption criminal, immoral, ultimate betrayal of public trust’ UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that corruption is not only a crime but also immoral and the “ultimate betrayal” of public trust, while calling on the international...

Twitter changes hacked material policy after Biden article row SAN FRANSISCO: Facing backlash over blocking a New York Post article criticising Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Twitter has now decided to make changes to its hacked...

India giving free ration to 80 cr poor amid pandemic: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for the last 7 to 8 months during coronavirus...

China’s Covid-19 vax is safe, prompts antibody response: Lancet BEIJING: Chinese Covid-19 vaccine candidate — BBIBP-CorV — that is expected to completely inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is safe and elicits an antibody response, a study published in The Lancet...

In a first, Sangay invited formally to US State Department DHARAMSHALA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to boost the support to the Tibetan cause, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay has been invited formally to the US State Department, officials said...

US CDC projects 240,000 Covid-19 deaths by Nov 7 WASHINGTON: In a new ensemble forecast, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has projected up to 240,000 Covid-19 deaths in the country by November 7. The new...

On Hema Malini’s birthday, a look at her 5 exceptional characters MUMBAI: From being the “Dream Girl” of Bollywood for her exceptional looks to the varied characters that proved her acting mettle on the silver screen, evergreen actor Hema Malini has...

Priyanka Chopra introduces her character ‘Pinky’ from ‘The White Tiger’ NEW DELHI: Sharing a few stills from her upcoming film ‘The White Tiger,’ actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday introduced her character of Pinky from the film. The ‘Baywatch’ actor...

Michelle Obama launched #VotingSquad challenge to urge Americans to vote NEW DELHI: Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has launched a new online challenge #VotingSquad aimed at urging more people to vote in the forthcoming US...

IPL 13: Proud of guys for finishing so close, says Morris SHARJAH: Despite the loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Chris Morris said that he is proud of his teammates for giving their all in the...

Japan’s new Prime Minister to make his first foreign visit to Vietnam and Indonesia from October 18-21 TOKYO: New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make his first foreign visit in this post from October 18-21, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday. The first two...

Indian envoy meets Bangladesh Minister, discusses commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War DHAKA: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday called on Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and discussed matters related to the commemoration of 50...

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over COVID-19 handling, says Pakistan, Afghanistan did it better NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Central government’s handling of coronavirus pandemic, saying that even Pakistan and Afghanistan controlled COVID better than India. “Another solid achievement...

With spike of 63,371 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 73,70,469 NEW DELHI: With a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health...

US appoints special officer for Tibet after Xi asks troops to prepare for war NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: A day after President Xi Jinping called on Chinese troops to prepare for war, the United States appointed a senior official as its special coordinator for Tibetan issues. Tibet,...