Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian expat in UAE lends helping hand to corona patients

Indian expat in UAE lends helping hand to corona patients
May 13
12:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ABU DHABI: Ramadan, a day is usually all about worship and family time, but for one Indian expat here, lending a helping hand to those affected by the coronavirus is a fulfilling part of the routine. Shereef K.V is a mechanical engineer by profession but a social worker at heart. He lives with his wife and three children at Hamdan Street here.

During Ramadan, the 50-year-old Indian expat and his family spend most of their free time together at home. They read the Holy Quran, pray, and listen to religious lectures on TV and audio messages, Khaleej Times reported. “We do most of the religious activities in groups during Ramadan. But with the current COVID-19 restrictions, there is no chance to perform congregational prayers at mosques,” said Shereef.

Being an active social worker, Shereef said that even when he’s fasting, he finds time to go out and lend a helping hand to those who need it most. “We help people affected by Covid-19 under the Kerala Samskarika Vedy Abu Dhabi community group,” he said.

“We provide support to Covid patients, people under quarantine, pregnant women, workers who have lost jobs and those on visit visas and were stranded in the UAE. We give them medicines, food packages and provide them with counselling and guidance services.” They also guide workers when they need to go to covid testing centres.

Shereef said that although his family is observing Ramadan well, they are missing a lot of traditions this year. “With the restriction on social gatherings, we can’t get together with our loved ones and friends especially on Iftar meals. Also, we can’t share food with neighbours and we limit our shopping to particular areas,” said Shereef.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian expat in #UAE lends helping hand to ... - https://t.co/l3COG9H392 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/aW0pe31ErG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 7:28 am

COVID: Fauci warns of 'really ... - https://t.co/zMoN8KNLoD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4guPRrIatl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 6:35 am

#Twitter makes it official to let employees work from home ... - https://t.co/9wWJKQnJhS Get your news featured us… https://t.co/fJ1w8Zlipe
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 6:33 am

#Mexico in talks with US, #Canada to coordinate response ... - https://t.co/FnvpQ0F0oP Get your news featured use… https://t.co/4R0CewMkdi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 13, 2020, 6:30 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.