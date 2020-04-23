Indian expat wins Dh350,000 in first Emirates Loto draw

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat was declared the winner of the Dh350,000 (95,287 USD) cash prize in Emirates Lotos inaugural draw last weekend, being the only collectible buyer to match five out of six numbers in the draw, but still earning him his cash winnings.

A telecommunications engineer Mohammad Khalid moved from his native India to Dubai over two decades ago. His family could not believe it when the winning numbers were first announced, Khaleej Times reported.

“We were shocked when we saw that our numbers matched and were unsure if this was really happening. Only when Emirates Loto called us to confirm did we truly know that we won”, said Khalid.

Khalid has already planned where his winnings will go. A married man with three sons — one of whom is in Canada and unable to return for the time being because of the flight restrictions — Khalid will split his earnings between his family and a cause that’s close to his heart.

“I intend to donate a big part of my prize to the ’10 million Ramadan meals’ campaign, recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) and Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum. I’m finally in a place where I can help others, and I hope that I can bring happiness to others as this has brought to me.”

Emirates Loto CEO Paul Sebestyen said: “At Emirates Loto, we are in the business of changing lives. We are delighted we were able to change the life of Mohammad Khalid and his family, and thanks to his own generosity, he will also change the lives of others. This is truly what we stand for.”

