Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian expat wins Dh350,000 in first Emirates Loto draw

Indian expat wins Dh350,000 in first Emirates Loto draw
April 23
18:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A Dubai-based Indian expat was declared the winner of the Dh350,000 (95,287 USD) cash prize in Emirates Lotos inaugural draw last weekend, being the only collectible buyer to match five out of six numbers in the draw, but still earning him his cash winnings.

A telecommunications engineer Mohammad Khalid moved from his native India to Dubai over two decades ago. His family could not believe it when the winning numbers were first announced, Khaleej Times reported.

“We were shocked when we saw that our numbers matched and were unsure if this was really happening. Only when Emirates Loto called us to confirm did we truly know that we won”, said Khalid.

Khalid has already planned where his winnings will go. A married man with three sons — one of whom is in Canada and unable to return for the time being because of the flight restrictions — Khalid will split his earnings between his family and a cause that’s close to his heart.

“I intend to donate a big part of my prize to the ’10 million Ramadan meals’ campaign, recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) and Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum. I’m finally in a place where I can help others, and I hope that I can bring happiness to others as this has brought to me.”

Emirates Loto CEO Paul Sebestyen said: “At Emirates Loto, we are in the business of changing lives. We are delighted we were able to change the life of Mohammad Khalid and his family, and thanks to his own generosity, he will also change the lives of others. This is truly what we stand for.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

  • YES (80%, 43 Votes)
  • NO (20%, 11 Votes)

Total Voters: 54

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

10-year-old Indian boy found #Dead in #Sharjah - https://t.co/a3V9o3HJa9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/I8gCnooGFa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:46 pm

Indian expat wins Dh350,000 in first Emirates Loto draw - https://t.co/A20olXmP5M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ItJlA43Eo1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:44 pm

RT @ndtv: "In these 30 days of lockdown, we have been more or less stable. One of our crucial tool has been testing": CK Mishra, COVID empo…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:38 pm

#Pakistan running propaganda against #India on social media - https://t.co/MgcKrqUhEE Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ie8znO5laK
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 23, 2020, 12:37 pm

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.