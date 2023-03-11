India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian family facing deportation over son’s Down Syndrome allowed to stay in Australia

Indian family facing deportation over son’s Down Syndrome allowed to stay in Australia
March 11
12:27 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MELBOURNE: An Indian family that was asked to leave Australia due to their son’s Down Syndrome has now been offered permanent residency after Immigration Minister Andrew Giles intervened. After living in Perth for seven years, Aneesh Kollikkara’s family was facing the prospect of being deported to India next week as their 10-year-old son Aaryan failed the visa health test, WA Today reported.

The Kollikkara couple said they were denied residency because their son was considered a “burden” on the health system. After a three-year fight for the visa, the family received official word on Wednesday that Giles had intervened and granted them permanent residency.

“The department rang us this morning to say they were granting the family a bridging visa until the minister made his decision … and literally within half an hour of that call, the minister’s office rang and said we’ve decided to intervene and offer you a full permanent residency,” family advocate Suresh Rajan was quoted as saying in WA Today.

“The minister has applied complete human rights principles here, and we’re so grateful to him for that. It’s an incredible decision and incredibly quick,” Rajan said.

According to the Immigration Department, the cost of looking after Aaryan would be $664,000 over 10 years. Aaryan’s mother Krishna had said that her son doesn’t rely on any disability support services.

According to 7News, the couple’s two children are privately schooled and the family has private health too. It said that the family has used Medicare for some of Aaryan’s appointments but has never claimed financial help through the National Disability Insurance Scheme. 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAustralian IndiansCommunityDiasporaDown SyndromeFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian family in AustraliaIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 10th, 2023

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALIFORNIA COLLEGE CORPS

College Corps CA

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.