Indian farmer killed in Nepal police firing

June 12
18:08 2020
SITAMARHI (BIHAR): Amid the ongoing border dispute between India and Nepal, a Bihari farmer from Sitamarhi district was killed while two others were injured in indiscriminate firing by the Nepal Police on Friday at the Indo-Nepal border.

The injured were in the hospital and are said to be out of danger. According to the police, the Nepal armed police near the Jankinagar border resorted to firing while the farmers were working in the field.

Sources said following the incident, tension has increased in the area.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar told IANS that the injured have been admitted to the hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger. He said that three people were injured in the firing, who was brought to the hospital, where one person died in the course of treatment. He said that police have reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

