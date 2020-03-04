Indian film ‘Tryst With Destiny’ to have world premiere at Tribeca

MUMBAI: Indian filmmaker Prashant Nair’s anthology feature “Tryst With Destiny” will have its world premiere at the upcoming edition of the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Set in contemporary India, the Indo-French co-production tells a tel of three sets of characters from disparate backgrounds as they struggle for control of their fates. The film features Viineet Kumar, Palomi Ghosh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kani Kusruti, Ashish Vidyarthi and Suhasini Maniratnam.

“We’re honoured and thrilled to be premiering our film at Tribeca, home to so many artists that have inspired us along the way. ‘Tryst With Destiny’ is a deeply personal film that came about as a reaction to the worrying times we live in,” director Nair expressed his happiness.

Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro. The 2020 edition of the festival will take place in April.

“Tryst With Destiny” is backed by Drishyam Films. IANS

