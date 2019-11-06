Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian girl dies outside her school in UAE

Indian girl dies outside her school in UAE
November 06
11:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A four-year-old Indian girl died while her mother was seriously injured when they were run over by a car outside here school in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a media report said on Monday.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon in Jebel Ali town, about 35 km from Dubai, the Gulf News report said.

Brigadier General Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, said the accident took place when a female motorist, reportedly African, was reversing her vehicle and accidentally stepped on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake.

Both the mother and child were crushed between the moving vehicle and a parked one. The girl died on the spot while her mother was transported to NMC hospital and has a fracture.

The accident also resulted in the damage of three other vehicles that were parked adjacent to each other. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Indian girl dies outside her school in #UAE - https://t.co/8e7jY2pQzi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/kyGGO8mZ10
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:03 am

#Lucknow railway gets 'Health ATM' station - https://t.co/rx2REp1U0K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/wRR4JaLaJQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:02 am

Nathan Lyon signs for Hampshire for 2020 season - https://t.co/2ulzeWgs0M Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/AgnNJS174B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 6:00 am

Richa Chadha: Humour a natural way of expressing myself - https://t.co/IpjEKoTW0i Get your news featured use… https://t.co/r7hrAJZIVz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 6, 2019, 5:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.