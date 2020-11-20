India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to Aid in Battle Against COVID-19

Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to Aid in Battle Against COVID-19
November 20
17:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As India prepares for the second wave of coronavirus infections, several hospitals in the country have enlisted the help of robots to lighten the load of frontline pandemic workers. Masterminded by Invento Robotics in Bangalore, the robots have been programmed to undertake tasks, such as facilitating video interactions, answering questions and disinfecting surfaces. 

Thus far, the company has distributed a handful of Mitra robots, which, according to the mitrarobot website, can “integrate with a variety of third party applications in telemedicine and sensor data collection to provide health diagnosis anywhere.” Similar robots have been deployed in Maker village in Kerala to spray hand sanitizer. Further afield, robots have been used to help provide healthcare in remote areas of Canada, including Saskatchewan.

Mitra use facial-recognition technology to recognise particular patients and can be stationed around hospitals to help patients connect with loved ones and doctors through a video screen. “Mitra can be the nurse’s or doctor’s assistant, take readings and vitals, remind them of medications,” said the CEO of Invento Robotics, Balaji Viswanathan. “It may sound ironic but we are using robots to bring humanity to hospitals.”

One of the hospitals that is currently using Mitra on its premises is a hospital in Noida. One of the robots has been stationed outside the hospital’s entrance where it screens arrivals for the symptoms of COVID-19 while the other watches over the intensive care unit. “Inside our ICU [Mitra] helps patients connect with their families through video streams and gives the patient’s family a look inside,” said the hospital’s director Kapil Tyagi. “Patients get happy and positive whenever the robot visits them. They are often clicking selfies with Mitra.”

While Viswanathan initially supplied Mitra to banks, where they identified customers, issued tickets and collected feedback, he said that the hospital sectors started showing more interest in the robots since the breakout of the pandemic. “Two years ago, there was not much interest on the healthcare side,” said Viswanathan. “When coronavirus hit, hospitals finally understood what we were talking about.”

With over 8 million Convid-19 cases and 120,000 deaths, Indian hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients. After India entered lockdown in March, people were advised to build their immunity at home with multivitamins and Ayurveda treatments. Back in October, for example, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda in preventing the treating COVID-19.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Moderna vaccine get US approval by year end?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian Hospitals Deploy Robots to A ... - https://t.co/CESXnDklVw Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestSupplementsOnline #Care #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVirusVaccine #DeliverSupplementsOnline #IndiaCovid19 #IndiaCovid19cases #OnlineSupplementsInAustralia #Steroids
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 12:06 pm

    India to send ... - https://t.co/3xXWjozLM3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BhutaneseSatelliteInIndia #BhutaneseSattelite #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #IndiaBhutanTies #IndiaFightsCorona #NarendraModi #Political #RuPayCard
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:44 am

    @ANI: PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over Nagrota encounter. It was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack: Govt Sources https://t.co/f4ubNq742N
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:40 am

    Gehlot on 'love-jihad' law: Marriage a matter of ... - https://t.co/6a3aUiDfvR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AshokGehlot #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElections #BJP #ChiargPaswan #HomeMinisterMP #India #LJP #LokJanshaktiParty #LoveJihaad #LoveJihaadLaw
    h J R

    - November 20, 2020, 9:39 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.