Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian IT industry important stakeholder in strengthening India-US ties: Shringla

Indian IT industry important stakeholder in strengthening India-US ties: Shringla
July 24
11:22 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: The Indian IT industry is an important stakeholder in promoting business relations between India and the US as it contributes to the competitiveness of global operations of American companies and creates thousands of jobs in the US, Indian envoy Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said.

Participating in a discussion on ‘America’s Highly Skilled Workforce, the Talent Pipeline, and H-1B Visas’ organised here by Wilson Centre’s Asia Programme and NASSCOM, Shringla on Tuesday said the Indian IT companies have invested billions of dollars across many states in the US.

“The Indian IT industry has been an important stakeholder in promoting and supporting stronger bilateral business relations between our two countries, the Indian Ambassador to the US said.

Indian IT companies, he said, have “contributed to the competitiveness of global operations” of US firms. “And in doing so have also supported hundreds of thousands of jobs through direct, indirect and induced jobs in the US,” he added.

According to an estimate, the Indian IT companies have invested more than USD 50 billion in the US. The firms, he noted, are deeply embedded in the roots of American society and their contributions are exceeded far beyond the economy.

Shringla said the movement of highly-skilled individuals, Indian professionals in the US through programmes like H-1B has been a mutually beneficial partnership.

He said there is a 2.4 million staff shortfall in the high-tech sector today in the US. This coupled with a very low rate of unemployment below three per cent, clearly there is a shortage of people with the requisite experience and expertise in the sector.

Many of the Indian companies, he said, have pledged to employ more people in the US. “For instance, Infosys has programmed to employ 10,000 US citizens in their operations. They have gone from campus to campus recruiting people, training them, and equipping them for the high-tech profession that they will join,” he said.

In his remarks, Shringla praised the recent passage of a bill by the House of Representatives that proposes lifting per country cap on green cards. The move is likely to benefit Indian IT professionals in the US. This is an important initiative, he said.

The event launched new reports produced by IHS Markit on H-1B visas and the global IT services industry. The reports include expert analysis of the issues that companies are experiencing with the visa programme and feature exploration of industry and government workforce and STEM education initiatives.

NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh said technology companies from India contribute about USD 78 billion of sales in the USD, and about 170,000 jobs are created directly by these tech companies from India, while close to a million jobs are created indirectly.

Close to USD 16.3 billion of wages are paid by these companies of Indian origin in the US. While NASSCOM contributes about USD 185 billion to India’s numbers, we also contribute USD 28.2 billion directly to the USD GDP and USD 7.7 billion in terms of state and federal taxes in the US, Ghosh said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha I would like to categorically assure the House that no such… https://t.co/jg0zVjLb1W
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 23, 2019, 5:48 am

#India's moon mission the launch of #Chandrayaan2 India Successfully Launches #Chandrayaan at 02:43 PM Watch the L… https://t.co/Al89bNTDcB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 9:18 am

When experiencing the world dualistically, there’s a pervasive sense of “us” and “them,” or “self” and “other.” Rea… https://t.co/sGVfyyRP6E
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:14 am

Guru is one who is out of the mess. By practising loving-kindness meditation, you can learn to see the lives of oth… https://t.co/XTgFKIdKZm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 22, 2019, 7:12 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.