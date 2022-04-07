India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian luxury handbag brand ‘Aranyani’ launched in New York

Indian luxury handbag brand ‘Aranyani’ launched in New York
April 07
11:47 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Aranyani, an Indian luxury handbag brand from India was launched on Wednesday (local time) in New York at the Consulate General of India.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Taking forward the ‘Make in India’ campaign, Aranyani, a product of Sai Lakshmi Industries from India, was launched at the Consulate in the presence of officials from the City Government of New York, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and members of New York’s fashion industry and society.
The event was part of the efforts to take Indian products to the global stage and raise India’s export profile. A step in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of ‘vocal for local’ and local-global campaign, the event successfully placed a quality product for global consumers.

Speaking to ANI, Founder and Chairperson of Aranyani and Sai Lakshmi Industries, Haresh Mirpuri briefed about his company and products which were showcased in the Consulate General of India. He also said that they are the first ones to use 24 carats gold on the leather bags.

“The essence of Aranyani is the goddess of the forest, the life force that sustains our planet earth. Aranyani is very special as we are the first one in the world to come out with a 24k gold used over the leather bag,” Mirpuri said.

He said, “The Aranyani bags are made in India but use the best material from all over the world. We are today displaying our bags to the buyers and also sellers in the US with the help of the Consulate General of India.”

Mirpuri expressed his gratitude to the Consulate General of India for helping them in launching their products.

Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York also briefed about the company and said that it will be a major success in the US.

“We are indeed truly delighted to launch Aranyani a world-class luxury product from India. Aranyani means princess of forest and hence, as the name suggests it combines the best of the traditional world with the modern, one of the best of craftsmanship from India with new-age design and fashion. This going to be a huge success in the US.”

The collection had been inspired by the royal Rajasthani palaces along with the oldest mountain range in India – Aravalli.

He also said, “It is not just a product but an idea that shows and reflects today’s India, economic landscape, our energy and our enterprise.” (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusAranyaniCommunityConsulate General of IndiaDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian luxury handbagIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 08th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.