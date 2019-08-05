Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian man charged with killing wife, in-laws

August 05
16:30 2019
NEW YORK: An Indian-origin man in the US has been charged with killing four family members, including his wife and in-laws, in their apartment in Ohio’s Hamilton City, according to a media report.
Gurpreet Singh, 37, could face the death penalty if convicted, FOX19 NOW reported.

He was booked into Butler County Jail Friday after his return from Connecticut and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A Butler County grand jury indicted Singh on four counts of aggravated murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, her parents and her aunt on April 28.
With specifications of using a firearm and killing two or more persons, Singh could face the death penalty if convicted, the report said.

Each family member had at least two gunshot wounds in the head. PTI

