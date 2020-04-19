Indian mission in UAE to help COVID-19-hit expats

ABU DHABI: The Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates is trying to provide alternative places where expats at shared accommodations can move to if they test positive for COVID-19, Ambassador Pavan Kapoor said.

“We are trying to work with the Department of Health to see how we can create some facilities to help Indians who are living in clusters move out if any of them is found positive (for COVID-19), so that the spread of the disease is controlled,” the Khaleej Times reported on Saturday citing Kapoor as saying.

The embassy has been taking care of expats who do not have access to food and medicines amid the pandemic situation.

“Some of our bachelors are in quarantine where they don’t have access to food. Whether it’s in the form of cooked food or kits to prepare food, we are going out of our way to help and reach out to all of you, with a lot of help from our volunteers and community associations,” Kapoor said.

The Ambassador said repatriation flights would be made available as soon as the Indian government eases travel restrictions. He assured that the mission would work with the UAE authorities to ensure smooth travel. “We will give priority to those who need to leave early,” he said.

Kapoor added that missions were exerting all efforts to help tide the community over in the current situation. He also lauded local authorities and medical staff who have been taking care of all the residents in the UAE, the Khaleej Times reported. “These are difficult times. But I don’t think there is a need to panic. In the UAE, we have some of the best facilities in the world,” he said.

The UAE has reported 6,302 coronavirus cases with 37 deaths.

