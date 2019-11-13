Indian missions across the world celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

NEW DELHI: Indian missions across the world on Tuesday organised plethora of events celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian missions and posts held activities including photo exhibitions, seminars, conferences and screening of documentary films on life of Guru Nanak Dev.

“Ministry of External Affairs is commemorating the anniversary in a grand and befitting manner,” it said. On Saturday, India and Pakistan had thrown open the Kartarpur corridor facilitating Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal.

The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak. “Guru Nanak Devji’s teachings of love, peace, equality and brotherhood have universal appeal and convey the message of spirituality, humanity, devotion and truth,” the MEA said.

It said special events like planting saplings, rendition of Ardas based on Gurbani’ and medical camps were also organised as part of the celebrations in the Indian missions. “UNESCO is partnering in translations of Nanak’s teachings in many International languages for wider dissemination and outreach,” it said. “As part of the celebrations, Missions will be unveiling the special commemorative stamps issued by Department of Posts and also presenting the same to foreign dignitaries,” it said.

In addition, Indian missions in countries with a large Sikh diaspora like the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, France, Germany will be showing a video on Guru Nanak on prominent locations in these countries.

Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Maritime Museum in Sydney, Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Dubai are among the locations identified for it. The film depicts prominent teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, his inspiring quotes and about the three pillars of Sikhism — Nam Japo, Kirat karo and Vand chakko — presented in spectacular visual narrative using an animated and graphic visual, the MEA said.

“The illustrations are based on the day to day scenes from the life of a common man and give a visual meaning to application of Guru Nanak Dev ji’s teachings in day to day life,” the MEA said. PTI

Comments

comments