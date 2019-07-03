Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian national jailed for molesting girls in a Singapore swimming pool

Indian national jailed for molesting girls in a Singapore swimming pool
July 03
16:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Indian national was sentenced to 20 weeks’ jail on Wednesday for molesting six minor girls at a Singapore swimming pool last year.

Job Mathew Panakkal, who was working in Singapore as an infrastructure engineer, pleaded guilty to three charges of outraging the modesty of a minor, with another four charges taken into consideration.

The girls were aged between 10 and 13, the Channel News Asia reported.

According to a police report filed by a social worker, Job pursued the girls by swimming faster than them even when they tried to swim away from him at the Hougang Swimming Complex in September in the north eastern suburb housing estate.

The court heard that Job entered the adult pool at about 7pm and began swimming laps in the first lane. A group of boys and girls entered the pool after him, and some girls began swimming in his lane.

“When he swam in the direction of the girls in lane 1, the accused felt the urge to touch them and formed the intention to outrage their modesty,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting.

One of the victims, who was 13, was in the pool when she noticed Job swimming quickly on her right. As he swam past her, he stretched out his hand and touched her right thigh.

After she felt this, the girl swam faster, but Job continued following her until she swam between other swimmers who were in a group.

The youngest victim, who was 10, felt two fingers on her left thigh and turned to see Job. Feeling “disgusted and outraged”, she went to the end of the pool and told her swimming instructor about what had happened, court documents said.

A 12-year-old victim was molested on her buttocks as Job swam past her, tapping her with his hand.

She similarly told her swimming coach about the matter.

For outraging the modesty of the minors, Job could have been jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these penalties. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.