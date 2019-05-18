Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian Navy successfully test-fires MRSAM missile

May 18
2019
NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy has successfully test-fired a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), achieving a significant milestone to enhance its anti-air warfare capability, the defence ministry said Friday.
The test-firing of the missile was undertaken on the western seaboard by Indian naval ships Kochi and Chennai.

“The Indian Navy achieved a significant milestone in enhancing its anti air warfare capability with the maiden cooperative engagement firing of the MRSAM,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
The test-firing of the missile was carried out jointly by the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries.

The DRDO has jointly developed the missile in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries. The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited.
“These surface to air missiles are fitted onboard the Kolkata class destroyers and would also be fitted on all future major warships of the Indian Navy,” the ministry said.
“With the successful proving of this cooperative mode of engagement, the Indian Navy has become a part of a select group of Navies that have this niche capability,” it added.
The ministry said the missiles will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the Indian Navy. PTI

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

