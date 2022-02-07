India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin blood cancer survivor meets her blood stem cell donor

Indian-origin blood cancer survivor meets her blood stem cell donor
February 07
13:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BENGALURU: An Indian-origin blood cancer survivor from Kuwait for the first time virtually met her blood stem cell donor who gave her a second chance at life. Sheeja, 38, a nurse in Kuwait suffered from Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a form of blood cancer. She needed a blood stem cell transplant to survive.

Suneel Narayan, a 34-year-old finance professional from Bengaluru had, in 2018, registered himself as a potential blood stem cell donor with non-profit organization DKMS BMST Foundation India, dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, such as Thalassemia and Aplastic anaemia.

He donated his blood stem cells and gave Sheeja a second chance at life.

“When I got the call saying I came as a match for a patient, I was surprised. My little contribution, which only took a few hours of my effort, had such a big impact on my recipient. And today, even though it was through a virtual medium, I felt so proud to see her healthy and doing well,” Suneel said.

“I hope that more individuals would register as potential lifesavers and help patients who are battling blood cancer,” he added. February 4 is marked as World Cancer day every year to spread awareness about the disease and its increasing burden.

In India, every year, over one lakh people are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer and it remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among children.

“Most people are unaware that a life-threatening disease like blood cancer can be treated and often, a stem cell transplant is the patient’s only chance at survival. Stem cell registries like DKMS-BMST recruits voluntary donors and helps thousands of patients like Sheeja who require lifesaving stem cell transplant,”said Dr. Biju George, Professor & Head, Department of Hematology, CMC Vellore, who treated Sheeja.

“We felt helpless when Sheeja was diagnosed with blood cancer. There are no words to express our gratitude to Suneel for saving my wife’s life; we wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Sheeja’s husband John.

Healthy individuals between 18-50 years of age can register as blood stem cell donors at dkms-bmst.org/register and give hope to patients waiting for a matching donor.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4Hindusblood stem cell donorCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian Origin Blood Cancer SurvivorIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginkuwaitNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.