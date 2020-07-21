India Post News Paper

Indian origin CBS TV reporter dies in road crash in New York

Indian origin CBS TV reporter dies in road crash in New York
July 21
11:38 2020
NEW YORK: A young Indian American TV reporter for CBS New York has died in a moped accident, according to police. Nina Kapur, 26, who was riding pillion on a rental electric moped, died on Saturday when the vehicle swerved and threw both her and the drive on to the road, police said on Monday.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Police said the man driving the scooter-type moped, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries. The accident ironically took place at an intersection of India Street in Brooklyn borough of New York, police said.

CBS New York said, “Reporter Nina Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling.” CBS New York anchor Kristine Johnson broke down on air while reporting Kapur’s death thanking here for “blessing us with her light, her love for telling stories.”

Another CBS New York anchor Mary Calvi said, “She was especially proud of her heritage.” Besides reporting from the field for the CBS on-air station in New York, she did the regional three-state news round regularly for the CBS News 24-7 New York channel.

She worked for Channel 12 News in Connecticut before joining CBS. “News 12 staff members are remembering Kapur for her incredible work ethic, as well as her sense of humour and smile,” that station said in a statement.

