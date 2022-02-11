India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin cop in short-list to be Scotland Yard chief

Indian-origin cop in short-list to be Scotland Yard chief
February 11
10:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Neil Basu, an Indian-origin British police officer, is widely believed in political and media circles to be in a short-list of candidates who could become the next London Metropolitan Police Commissioner or chief of the hallowed Scotland Yard. But his plain-speaking in the past may have rubbed decision-makers Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel the wrong way.

The post of police commissioner of the British capital became vacant on Thursday after the incumbent Cressida Dick, the first woman to occupy the position, resigned after London Mayor Sadiq Khan lost confidence in her.

Son of an Indian doctor father from Kolkata and Welsh mother, Anil Kanti ‘Neil’ Basu, 53, assistant commissioner rank, has been a rising star at the Yard, a highly rated officer, for some time.

An economics graduate from Nottingham University, he joined the Met Police in 1992 and was head of counter-terrorism and specialist operations, before becoming director of the College of Policing.

The widely read Mail on Sunday in a profile of him said he is “well-liked within the force and by intelligence officials at MI5 (Britain’s internal intelligence gathering body)”.

The Guardian wrote: “He is widely seen as capable, and is mostly well thought of.’ If appointed, he will be the first ethnic minority person to become London’s police commissioner, one of the most coveted jobs in policing in the world.”

But the paper said he may not be in Johnson’s good books after he told this publication as counter-terrorism chief in an August 2019 interview that a no-deal Brexit would mean Britain’s safety and security would suffer.

At that point there was considerable danger of the UK crashing out of the European Union (EU) without an agreement, which it later avoided, but not without a frictionless relationship.

Basu had warned key crime-fighting tools developed in the EU, such as biometric sharing, would be lost. According to The Times, Basu last year also clashed with Patel after he urged the home office in Britain to introduce positive discrimination to make the police more diverse.

He said equality laws in the UK may need to be changed if police forces are to boost ethnic minority recruits. On paper, the Home Secretary and London Mayor choose by consensus the city’s police commissioner.

In practice, Patel is unlikely to take a decision without consulting Johnson. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, has called on Johnson to “publicly recuse” himself from selecting Dick’s successor, because the prime minister is being investigated by the force for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown laws by hosting or attending barred social gatherings.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBritish police officerCommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-origin copIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIScotland Yard Chief
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 11th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.