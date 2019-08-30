Indian-origin executive jailed for domestic abuse in UK

LONDON: An Indian-origin finance executive has been jailed for 22 months after admitting to a domestic abuse charge in a UK court. Tarang Katira had pleaded guilty to one charge of controlling or coercive behaviour, contrary to Section 76 of the UK’s Serious Crime Act 2015, and sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court in London Thursday.

The 34-year-old was also ordered to pay 1,500 pounds in legal costs, and a restraining order has been placed on him to prohibit contact with the victim, an unidentified woman who is believed to be his partner. “Katira subjected her to years of abuse, and she was incredibly brave in finally reporting his offending to police,” said Scotland Yard Detective Constable Robert Watson.

“This was a complex and protracted investigation, and the strength of the case built by the team led to an early guilty plea,” he said. The investigation was led by the Metropolitan Police West Area CID and involved officers collating witness accounts from more than 30 people, medical evidence and more than 250 exhibits to support the prosecution.

The case came to light April 29, 2018, when police officers were called to a home to a report that a woman had been assaulted by Katira following an argument. Katira was arrested and the woman subsequently told officers about other incidents dating back to late 2015 of physical, verbal and psychological abuse. “Domestic abuse has no place in modern society, and the Met is committed to playing its part to bring offenders to justice and safeguard and support victims. We would urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship to speak to police,” added Detective Constable Watson.

The Met Police said its domestic abuse investigators work closely with independent domestic violence advisors and specialist domestic support agencies to ensure that victims of domestic abuse are able to access the help and support they need. They also work with local authorities and other partners to establish domestic abuse perpetrator programs, to support those who wish to change their behavior and engage in non-abusive relationships.

Katira, a London-based executive of a US-headquartered asset management company, had resigned from his job last month after he decided to plead guilty to the domestic abuse charge. He had been on leave from the company since the case went to court last year. PTI

