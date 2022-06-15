India Post News Paper

Indian-origin Founder and CEO of VFS Global appointed as Zanzibar’s Goodwill Ambassador

June 15
15:12 2022
DUBAI: Zubin Karkaria, an Indian-origin Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, has been appointed as Zanzibar’s Goodwill Ambassador for tourism.

Karkaria who is a commerce graduate from Mumbai University was appointed by the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture, and Sports.
“It is, of course, a great honor and privilege to be appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the tourism vertical by the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports. From the tourism perspective, I have been an ardent admirer of Zanzibar’s natural beauty, its warm, hospitable, and tourism-friendly people,” he said in a statement.

“With this opportunity, I can personally and professionally add value to this outstanding destination, and I am sure in the years ahead, Zanzibar will make its mark in the tourism spectrum,” the statement added.

The CEO of VFS Global, who has completed the Senior Executive Programme at London Business School, was among four leaders from distinguished walks chosen to help promote tourism-driven investments in the picturesque destination, off the east coast of Africa in Tanzania, through new avenues for sports, entertainment and culture.

Zanzibar has attracted tourists from across the world for more than two decades. Its top attractions include Stone Town, its ancient city that became designated a UNESCO Heritage Site in 2000, its vibrant beach life, surfing and water activities, and its indigenous cui, among others, according to the statement.

Moreover, legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for Sports,

entertainment baron Kunal Kapoor was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for Entertainment and Sheldon Santwan, Editor-in-chief and CEO – Travel Biz Monitor, was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the media and travel trade vertical. (ANI) 

