Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin man given extra prison time for failing to self-surrender for first sentence

Indian-origin man given extra prison time for failing to self-surrender for first sentence
October 19
11:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to nine additional months in prison for failing to self-surrender to serve his prison sentence. Damanpreet Singh, 34, of Los Angeles, was handed down the sentence last week by US District Judge Garland Burrell, US Attorney McGregor Scott said.

According to court documents, in September last year, Singh was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to commit bribery, identity fraud and unauthorised access of a computer. He was ordered to self-surrender to begin serving his prison sentence in January this year.

Rather than turn himself in, however, Singh purposefully took steps to remain out of custody. He stopped answering his phones and drove a rental car to avoid detection. When he was eventually arrested at a local airport in March this year, Singh lied to officers about who he was in order to remain out of custody. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will the Modi-Xi Informal summit boost up India-China ties ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

India-US bilateral defence trade to reach $18 bn this year: Pentagon - https://t.co/c1hQQj2Tn4 Get your news featu… https://t.co/1FvMX8Ztpa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:38 am

Indian-origin man given extra prison time for failing to self-surrender for first sentence -… https://t.co/8PXMA6kvLb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:33 am

India slams Pak for raising Kashmir issue at UN - https://t.co/w2h7Wx6d9W Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/UHD22sard6
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:31 am

#IMF says corporate income tax cut will help revive investment in India - https://t.co/E2NKmpd9Ha Get your news fe… https://t.co/25DeKZcZxX
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 19, 2019, 5:28 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.