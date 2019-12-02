Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin man in Singapore charged for setting off fireworks on Diwali

Indian-origin man in Singapore charged for setting off fireworks on Diwali
December 02
16:40 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old Indian-origin man was charged on Monday with setting off fireworks in Singapore’s Little India precinct during the festival of Diwali in October. Sivasarvanan Suppiah Murugan faces a charge under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, which prohibits a person to possess or discharge any dangerous fireworks.

Under the Act, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined up to SGD10,000 (7,306 USD) or both.

According to court documents, Murugan allegedly set off a box of fireworks at around 12.35 am on October 27 at the junction of Campbell Lane and Madras Street in the Little India precinct, Today Online newspaper reported.

The police had earlier said that no injuries were reported.
It was the second time that day that fireworks were set off in Singapore.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks in Jurong West, the housing and industrial estates of Singapore.
Murugan told the court that he intends to plead guilty and will return to hearing on December 31. He remains out on bail of SGD5,000 (USD 3,654). PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has education the potential to boost India-US ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

2 Indian students killed in US hit-and-run accident - https://t.co/aaivRCs34M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pMVWUzN1OH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:18 am

Air India ferries Swedish Royal couple after state aircraft develops snag - https://t.co/bwR9AhJtoM Get your news… https://t.co/C1nHXs5FS1
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:14 am

#China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest - https://t.co/Ks7hHa0tAt Get your news featured use… https://t.co/D3Sa7pY40K
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:12 am

Choose hope or climate surrender, says #UN chief - https://t.co/dk9JErVb1n Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Rdy9CvJ6i7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 2, 2019, 11:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.