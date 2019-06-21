Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin pioneer of Muslim charity in South Africa dies

Indian-origin pioneer of Muslim charity in South Africa dies
June 21
10:58 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JOHANNESBURG: Shawkat Ali Thokan, an Indian-origin man considered the pioneer of the Islamic movement in South Africa, was buried here Thursday after he died following a lengthy illness. He was 81.
Born in Maharashtra in India, Thokan died on Wednesday and was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg.

He emigrated to South Africa with his parents when he was 10.
Thokan was the first National Coordinator of the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF), a faith-based, educational and socio-welfare organisation that helps the Muslim community.
The organisation in almost five decades has assisted tens of thousands of students at all levels, as well as funding scores of budding entrepreneurs to become self-sufficient through training programmes.

“Sanzaf stands as a monument and symbol of passionate persistence, commitment, dedication, vision and a yearning to succeed – these are the values that he leaves behind,” head of AWQAF SA Zeinoul Abedien Cajee said.
“Even in his last years and days he would still keep a caring eye over AWQAF SA and Sanzaf, attending meetings whenever he could, or keeping in contact by telephone, despite his illness,” Cajee added.

Thokan was also instrumental in setting up the Islamic Medical Association, As Salaam institution for orphans, and in 2000 AWQAF SA, which has assisted all other communities in projects as diverse as boreholes in drought-stricken areas and cataract operations for the destitute.
“During his distinguished career, he was an ardent champion of those in need and worked tirelessly in creating unity and an environment for growth and development,” Sanzaf said in a statement.
“He was an inspiration to both young and old and will be fondly remembered by all of those lives he has touched,” it said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

RT @ndtv: #BreakingNews | Supreme Court orders release of journalist Prashant Kanojia, who was arrested for allegedly defaming UP Chief Min…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 11, 2019, 7:13 am

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.