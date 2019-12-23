Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin scientist creates ‘Lemon’ for better drugs

Indian-origin scientist creates ‘Lemon’ for better drugs
December 23
11:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: An Indian-American drug discovery researcher-led team from Purdue University has created a new framework for mining data for training Machine Learning models. The framework called ‘Lemon’ helps drug researchers better mine the Protein Data Base (PDB) — a comprehensive resource with more than 1,40,000 biomolecular structures and with new ones being released every week. 

“PDB is an essential tool for the drug discovery community,” said Gaurav Chopra, assistant professor of analytical and physical chemistry in Purdue’s College of Science. The problem is that it can take an enormous amount of time to sort through all the accumulated data.

“Machine learning can help, but you still need a strong framework from which the computer can quickly analyze data to help in the creation of safe and effective drugs,” Chopra said in a paper published in the journal Bioinformatics. The Lemon software platform is a library with Python bindings that mines the PDB within minutes.

Loading all traditional files in the PDB takes about 290 minutes, but Lemon does this in about six minutes when applying a simple workflow on an 8-core machine. Lemon allows the user to write custom functions, include it as part of their software suite, and develop custom functions in a standard manner to generate unique benchmarking datasets for the entire scientific community, said the researchers.

Jonathan Fine, a PhD student in chemistry who worked with Chopra to develop the platform said: “We created Lemon as a one-stop-shop to quickly mine the entire data bank and pull out the useful biological information that is key for developing drugs”.

Chopra has also worked with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization to patent other innovations from his lab. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

  • Yes (100%, 85 Votes)
  • No (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 85

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

18 Indians kidnapped by pirates near Nigerian coast released - https://t.co/DKkYLo4Q2y Get your news featured use… https://t.co/EuglirfnWr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 6:10 am

#Google co-founder faces lawsuit from wife amid divorce call - https://t.co/tjP2fTXP9z Get your news featured use… https://t.co/9rc7xIWf94
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 6:03 am

No change in Pakistan's visa policy for residents of Jammu and Kashmir: FO - https://t.co/vlLEBhlAGq Get your news… https://t.co/NdIot9JKAT
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:57 am

Indian-origin scientist creates 'Lemon' for better drugs - https://t.co/yNuBQxmZlf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/JdES4S8zJm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:53 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.