Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops control robots with thoughts

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops control robots with thoughts
May 22
16:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: An Indian-origin scientist and his team in the US have won a whopping USD 20 million contract from an agency of the defence department to develop a system that could allow a soldier to control multiple unmanned aerial vehicles or even a bomb disposal robot with his thoughts.

The team headed by Gaurav Sharma, a senior research scientist at Battelle, is among six teams to win grants to develop brain-machine interfaces, according to a statement by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Sharma, 40, has been tasked to develop a system that could ultimately allow a soldier to put on a helmet and use his mind to control multiple unmanned aerial vehicles or even a bomb disposal robot, Battelle, a Columbus-based R&D organisation, said in a statement.

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals).

BrainSTORMS involves the development of a novel nanotransducer that could be temporarily introduced into the body via injection and then directed to a specific area of the brain to help complete a task through communication with a helmet-based transceiver, the statement said.

Upon completion, the nanotransducer will be magnetically guided out of the brain and into the bloodstream to be processed out of the body, it said.

“This is one of the most exciting and challenging projects I have worked on,” said Sharma.

“With BrainSTORMS, we will again be pushing the limits engineering and physics. If successful, this technology would not only provide a safe and efficient way to facilitate human machine interactions but also has the potential to revolutionise the study of the nervous system,” Sharma said.

Battelle began the first phase of the programme with USD 2 million in funding to demonstrate the core concept of the technology. If the team’s concept proves successful, Battelle will receive additional funding for the second and third phases of the programme, the statement said.

The full contract is worth approximately USD 20 million over four years for the Battelle team.

Sharma, was instrumental in development of a neuroprosthetic technology named NeuroLife which has enabled a quadriplegic man to move his hand again using his thoughts.

Battelle has for years successfully demonstrated brain-computer interface (BCI) projects. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.