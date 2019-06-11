Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian-origin student collects 15,000 kg paper waste in Dubai

June 11
17:04 2019
DUBAI: An eight-year-old Indian-origin student here has collected nearly 15,000 kg of paper waste in the gulf emirate as part of the Emirates Environmental Group’s nationwide recycling campaign.

Nia Tony has been honoured for her efforts in keeping the environment clean by collecting the paper waste, the Khaleej Times reported.

“I was campaigning around my area to collect paper, so that it can be recycled. Every week, I would go out to collect newspapers, magazines, and other paper that people were throwing away or didn’t want to keep,” she said.

“I think it’s important for children, like myself, to start recycling and spreading awareness about the environment from an early age, so we can acquire the habit of living green as we get older,” she added.

She was honoured on Monday during the 22nd edition of the Emirates Recycling Awards in Dubai.

Tony won the paper section in the individual category for her efforts in collecting a total of 14,914 kg of paper waste, the report said.

The eco-friendly drive had three categories – corporations, academic institutions and individuals/families – and the materials that were collected included paper, plastic, glass, cans, mobiles, among other items.

Through this United Arab Emirates (UAE)-wide campaign, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) was able to reduce projected carbon emissions by at least 73,393 metric tonnes, it said. PTI

