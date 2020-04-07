Something went wrong with the connection!

Indian-origin surgeon dies of COVID-19 in UK

April 07
14:41 2020
LONDON: An “incredibly dedicated” Indian-origin surgeon has died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, a media report said on Tuesday. Jitendra Rathod was an associate specialist in cardio-thoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, said the Metro newspaper report.

He died in the hospital’s general intensive care unit early on Monday morning, health officials confirmed. A statement posted on the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board website paid tribute to Rathod. “He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients,” the statement said, adding that he was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all.

“He was a very compassionate and a wonderful human being. His commitment to the speciality was exemplary.” It added that the father-of-two had worked in the Department of Cardio-Thoracic surgery since the mid-1990s. After a brief stint abroad, Rathod, known as ‘Jitu’ to colleagues and friends, returned to the University Hospital of Wales.

The news comes as the UK has reported 52,279 coronavirus cases, with 5,385 deaths.

