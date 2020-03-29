Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Indian-origin UK Minister provides update on PM’s health

March 29
18:17 2020
LONDON: Alok Sharma, the UK’s Indian-origin Secretary of State for Business, has insisted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to play the leading role in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic even after he was diagnosed with the disease, it was reported.

Sharma made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday when he was asked for an update on the 55-year-old Prime Minister’s health, said the Metro newspaper.

“The Prime Minister is showing mild symptoms. He continues to lead the government’s effort in combatting COVID-19 and this morning he held a video conference call and will continue to lead right from the front on this,” Sharma was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“This has reminded us nobody is immune and that is precisely why we ask people to follow the government advice in terms of staying at home. We want to make sure we protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

Responding to the accusation that gaps were beginning to emerge in the government given that the virus has now infected two senior Ministers, Sharma said: “The government is totally united in ensuring we combat this virus and that we bounce back the other side of it… There are no gaps in government. We are collectively all working very hard. led by the Prime Minister.”

Confirming the diagnosis on his official Twitter account on Friday, Johnson said he had been suffering with a temperature and persistent cough. Shortly after, Health Secretary Matt Hancock also revealed he had tested positive for the disease.

The UK has so far reported 17,312 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 1,019 deaths.

Last week, Prince Charles was also tested positive for the virus.

