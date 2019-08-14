Indian-origin YouTuber, her brother receive conditional warning for producing offensive video

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin YouTuber and her rapper brother were Wednesday given a 24-month conditional warning for producing an “expletive-laden” and “insulting” video targeting the Chinese community, according to a media report.

Preeti Nair and her brother Subhas Nair had produced the controversial rap video using vulgar language against the Chinese community.

The video, which questioned the use of “brownface” in an E-Pay advertisement, featured Nair, also known as Preetipls, and her brother. A Singaporean Chinese actor appeared with painted brownface in the advertisement.

Uploaded July 29, it was watched more than 40,000 times on Facebook before being taken down. The video was also uploaded on YouTube and a portion of it was shared on Instagram.

“Ms Nair and Mr Nair admitted to the police that they had produced and published the video. The video was in clear contravention of the Penal Code,” Channel News Asia quoted a police statement as saying.

“If this video were to be allowed, then similar expletive-laden, insulting, offensive videos, targeted at all communities will have to be allowed,” it stated.

In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police Wednesday gave the siblings a 24-month conditional warning under a section of the Penal Code dealing with the maintenance of racial harmony.

A conditional warning is usually issued for the first-time offenders, who will likely be charged if they re-offend during that period.

The video became a major issue a month ago in multi-racial Singapore, with ministers and community leaders expressing concern over its intents of offending and hurting other races.

The police said there was “clear evidence” that “such paths inevitably lead to more racism, more racial tensions, and eventually, violence”.

“It will be the minority communities, specifically the Malay and Indian communities, who could suffer more in such a situation. Singapore has taken a clear approach, to say no to offensive speech, targeted at race and religion,” police said.

The duo has apologised for their actions, the report said. PTI

Comments

comments