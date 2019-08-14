Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Indian-origin YouTuber, her brother receive conditional warning for producing offensive video

Indian-origin YouTuber, her brother receive conditional warning for producing offensive video
August 14
15:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin YouTuber and her rapper brother were Wednesday given a 24-month conditional warning for producing an “expletive-laden” and “insulting” video targeting the Chinese community, according to a media report.

Preeti Nair and her brother Subhas Nair had produced the controversial rap video using vulgar language against the Chinese community.

The video, which questioned the use of “brownface” in an E-Pay advertisement, featured Nair, also known as Preetipls, and her brother. A Singaporean Chinese actor appeared with painted brownface in the advertisement.

Uploaded July 29, it was watched more than 40,000 times on Facebook before being taken down. The video was also uploaded on YouTube and a portion of it was shared on Instagram.

“Ms Nair and Mr Nair admitted to the police that they had produced and published the video. The video was in clear contravention of the Penal Code,” Channel News Asia quoted a police statement as saying.

“If this video were to be allowed, then similar expletive-laden, insulting, offensive videos, targeted at all communities will have to be allowed,” it stated.

In consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police Wednesday gave the siblings a 24-month conditional warning under a section of the Penal Code dealing with the maintenance of racial harmony.

A conditional warning is usually issued for the first-time offenders, who will likely be charged if they re-offend during that period.

The video became a major issue a month ago in multi-racial Singapore, with ministers and community leaders expressing concern over its intents of offending and hurting other races.

The police said there was “clear evidence” that “such paths inevitably lead to more racism, more racial tensions, and eventually, violence”.

“It will be the minority communities, specifically the Malay and Indian communities, who could suffer more in such a situation. Singapore has taken a clear approach, to say no to offensive speech, targeted at race and religion,” police said.

The duo has apologised for their actions, the report said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.