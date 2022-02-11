India Post News Paper

Indian pre-loved clothes get a new home via PhirSe app 

February 11
13:48 2022
Dipali Amin

Pre-loved clothing has become the sought-after trend of fashion for a young audience looking for exclusivity in style. Affordability, uniqueness and a sustainable wardrobe – are all accessible through PhirSe, a resale app. The fast and easy-to-use app for pre-loved clothing is taking the industry by storm that helps connect local Indians within an online marketplace where they can buy and sell items for free.  

When Dipali’s daughters outgrew her lehengas she’d bought from India, she didn’t see the point in discarding it or letting it stay in the wardrobe for years. That’s when she came up with the idea to start the PhirSe app where fellow Indians could sell their pre-loved traditional items locally in the neighborhood.  

In Hindi, Phirse means ‘once again’ and this app reinforces the meaning in the true sense. Pre-loved and gently used Indian items can be sold and purchased here, and you don’t have to pay any fees that an eBay or Poshmark would charge. 

Instead of letting that sari you bought from a luxury brand in India for $300 sit in your wardrobe forever; why not make extra cash by selling it on PhirSe! All you need to do is take a picture, add a price and list your item on the app. Bid farewell to your clothing while lending it a second lease of life. 

Dipali Amin, the founder and an ex-techie says, “We wanted to create a platform for those who did not know or have access to pre-loved Indian items. We cater to a diverse customer base including students, fashion bloggers, homemakers and sustainability enthusiasts in the range of 18-45 years. We keep in mind the aesthetics that would appeal to our fashion-forward users. Indian outfits are known for their beautiful prints, vibrant colors and interesting silhouettes. This is the driving force behind the purchasing mindset which attracts users to our platform.” 

We all spend a lot in buying Indian outfits and when you don’t see yourself wearing them again, it only makes sense to put them on sale and let others purchase and use them. 

She adds, “The best part is that you don’t pay full price for outfits you know you’re not going to wear often. If you’re looking to wear something new for the festive season, find it on PhirSe at a fraction of a cost.” 

At a time when the fashion industry faces a burning question, “Where do our clothes go after we discard them?” PhirSe addresses the issue of conscious fashion. A large portion of clothing that ends up in landfills and textiles take over 200 years to decompose. As the world moves to becoming more environmentally friendly, the circular nature of pre-loved clothing lowers the amount of inevitable waste that would accompany fast fashion. Share with your friends and family also to be part of this mission.

Download the app from Google Play Store or the Apple Store. You can find more information on the website www.phirse.com.Co-founder Dipali Amin’scontact: [email protected]

