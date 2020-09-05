Indian raffle winner in UAE thought it was prank call ABU DHABI: An Indian expat based in Sharjah, who won 10 million dirhams in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw, thought it was a prank call when the organisers...

BCI asks Delhi Bar Council to examine Prashant Bhushan case NEW DELHI: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has asked the Bar Council of Delhi to examine the conviction of advocate Prashant Bhushan by the Supreme Court in a contempt...

ICMR recommends ‘test on-demand’ for Covid-19 NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued an advisory on the strategy for Covid-19 testing in which it has recommended “testing on-demand“. According to the advisory,...

From banned apps to GDP, China pursues relentless India bashing NEW DELHI: A rattled China, forced on the defensive by India’s astute and sharp military maneouvres on the border has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even going to...

India, China Defence Ministers agree to resolve border tensions through talks MOSCOW/DELHI: Indian Defence Minister Rajanth Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe met in the Russian capital on Friday to discuss their border dispute and agreed to de-escalate the situation...

Situation along China border tense, but nation can count on us: Army Chief Naravane LEH: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is tense and the force is prepared for all...

Trump declares Modi support, drags India into US electoral minefield NEW YORK: President Donald Trump has dragged India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a possible minefield of US politics by asserting that India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi give...

NCB to produce Showik, Miranda before court; to seek custody MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, will produce them in a court here...

IPL 13: With no fresh Covid cases, CSK to start training DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start their training from Friday ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after all their players, except the two infected...

Nearly 1,000 flights in Canada carried Covid-19 cases since Feb OTTAWA: Nearly 1,000 flights in Canada have carried at least one coronavirus-positive passenger since February, according to local media. More than 370 domestic flights and nearly 600 international flights had...

PM asks police to preserve humanitarian image built during pandemic HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the police force to safeguard and build on the humanitarian image they developed during Covid-19 pandemic. Virtually addressing the probationers of Indian...

RIP PUBG: Twitter filled with mixed reax memes after ban NEW DELHI: Soon after the government banned the popular online game PUBG along with 117 other Chinese applications, a flood of reactions on various social media platforms like Twitter continued...

India faces the threat of a two-front war: General Bipin Rawat NEW DELHI: India faces the threat of coordinated action along its northern and western fronts, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday amid the ongoing border standoff...

Cheap steroids can save critically ill Covid patients: WHO analysis LONDON/NEW YORK: In a significant discovery, data pooled from 121 hospitals in eight countries by clinicians and scientists have found that inexpensive, widely available steroids improve the odds that very...

‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ merges local with global for world’s good: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission – to make an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, which seeks to merge the local...

WHO roots for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine in Africa NAIROBI: The World Health Organization (WHO) said that donors and industry should allocate sufficient resources to ensure that African countries have access to a safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine. Richard...

Nepal reports record high single-day Covid-19 cases KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 1,228 nw coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike as the pandemic was raging in the Himalayan country. With the new cases, the national infection tally reached 42,877,...

US CDC vaccine distribution plan draws great attention WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked states to be ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine by November 1, according to a letter of...

Covid-19: Famed Sukhdev, Garam Dharam eateries sealed NEW DELHI: Two prominent eateries on the outskirts of the national capital and located on the national highway in Haryana have been sealed after a large number of staffers were...